Science & Technology
Google to block news in Canada over law on paying publishers
Google said on Thursday it plans to block Canadian news on its platform in Canada, joining Facebook in escalating a campaign against a new law requiring payments to local news publishers.
Alphabet-owned (GOOGL.O) Google will remove links to Canadian news from search results and other products in Canada when the law takes effect in about six months.
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) made a similar announcement last week after the passage of the Online News Act.
Canada’s media industry has called for tighter regulation of internet giants to allow news businesses to recoup financial losses suffered in the years that Facebook and Google gained a greater share of the online advertising market.
The independent budgetary watchdog in Canada estimated last year that news businesses could receive about C$330 million ($249 million) per year from deals mandated under the legislation.
Facebook and Google said the proposals were unsustainable for their businesses and for months signaled possibly ending news availability in Canada unless the act was amended.
Canada’s federal government has pushed back against suggestions to make changes, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June accused the companies of using “bullying tactics.”
“Big tech would rather spend money to change their platforms to block Canadians from accessing good quality and local news instead of paying their fair share to news organizations,” Rodriguez said in a statement on Thursday, Reuters reported.
“This shows how deeply irresponsible and out of touch they are, especially when they make billions of dollars off of Canadian users.”
Google’s president of global affairs, Kent Walker, said in a blog post that the law remains unworkable and that the company did not believe the regulatory process would be able to resolve “structural issues with the legislation.”
“We have now informed the government that when the law takes effect, we unfortunately will have to remove links to Canadian news from our Search, News and Discover products in Canada,” Walker said.
The news outlets affected by Google’s decision would be based on the government’s definition of “eligible news businesses” when rules are finalized for implementation.
The law forces online platforms to negotiate with news publishers and pay for their content. A similar law passed in Australia in 2021 prompted threats from Google and Facebook to curtail their services. Both struck deals with Australian media companies after the legislation was amended.
Science & Technology
NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within the next decade
NASA is looking to develop resources on the moon that initially include oxygen and water, and eventually may expand to iron and rare earths, and has already taken steps toward excavating moon soil in 2032, a scientist said on Wednesday.
The U.S. space agency plans to return Americans to the moon as part of its Artemis mission, including the first woman and person of colour by 2025, and to learn from the mission to facilitate a trip to Mars.
A key part of the mission is advancing commercial opportunities in space. The agency is looking to quantify potential resources, including energy, water and lunar soil, as a goal to attract commercial investment, said Gerald Sanders, a rocket scientist at NASA’s Johnston Space Centre for 35 years, Reuters reported.
Developing access to resources on the moon will be key to cutting costs and developing a circular economy, Sanders said.
“We are trying to invest in the exploration phase, understand the resources… to (lower) risk such that external investment makes sense that could lead to development and production,” he told a mining conference in Brisbane.
“We are literally just scratching the surface,” he said. NASA will at the end of the month send a test drill rig to the moon and plans a larger-scale excavation of moon soil, or regolith, and a pilot processing plant in 2032.
The first customers are expected to be commercial rocket companies who could use the moon’s resources for fuel or oxygen.
The Australian Space Agency is involved in developing a semi-autonomous rover that will take regolith samples on a NASA mission as early as 2026, said Samuel Webster, an assistant director at the agency.
The rover will demonstrate the collection of lunar soil that contains oxygen in the form of oxides.
Using separate equipment sent to the moon with the rover, NASA will aim to extract that oxygen, he said.
“This … is a key step towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon, as well (as) supporting future missions to Mars,” he said at the conference.
Science & Technology
US to spend $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030
The White House on Monday divvied up $42 billion among the nation’s 50 states and U.S. territories to make access to high-speed broadband universal by 2030, as it launched a new publicity campaign for President Joe Biden’s economic policies, Reuters reported.
The funding under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program was authorized by the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law Biden championed. The spending will be based on a newly released Federal Communications Commission coverage map that details gaps in access.
Texas and California – the two most populous U.S. states – top the funding list at $3.1 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively. But other, less populous states like Virginia, Alabama and Louisiana cracked the top 10 list for funding due to lack of broadband access. These states have large rural areas with less internet connectivity than their major cities.
“It’s the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever. Because for today’s economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity, or water, or other basic services,” Biden said in a White House address on Monday.
According to Reuters the awards range from $27 million to U.S. territories like U.S. Virgin Islands to over $3.3 billion for Texas, with every state receiving a minimum of $107 million.
The announcement kicks off the second leg of Biden’s tour highlighting how legislation passed when his Democratic Party controlled Congress will affect average Americans, as his 2024 re-election bid gears up.
As part of the sales pitch, Biden is also set to give what White House officials describe as a major economic speech on Wednesday in Chicago, laying out so-called “Bidenomics,” according to a memo on Monday from senior advisers Anita Dunn and Mike Donilon to congressional Democrats and other allies.
The 2024 election will in part be seen as a referendum on Biden’s handing of the economy. Job creation and low unemployment are the positives while elevated inflation and the knock-on effect of higher interest rates have stoked fears of a recession, read the report.
More than half – 54% – of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handing his job, while just 35% of respondents approved of his stewardship of the economy, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month. Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.
The administration estimates there are some 8.5 million locations in the U.S. that lack access to broadband connections, Reuters reported.
Broadband companies such as Verizon (VZ.N), Comcast (CMCSA.O), Charter Communications (CHTR.O) and AT&T (T.N) have been reluctant to provide access to low-population, rural communities because the investments are expensive and the regions do not offer a lot of subscribers. The lack of broadband access drew attention during COVID-19 shutdowns that forced students into online schooling.
States are expected to submit initial plans later this year that will unlock 20% of the funding. Once the plans are finalized, which could take to 2025, the government will release the remaining money.
Science & Technology
Meta to end Facebook, Instagram news access in Canada
Meta Platforms Inc says it will end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada after parliament approved legislation designed to compel internet giants to pay publishers for news – a step similar to a groundbreaking law passed in Australia.
The legislation, known as the Online News Act, was approved by the Senate upper chamber earlier on Thursday and is expected to be formally adopted soon, Reuters reported.
“Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect,” Meta said in a statement.
The act outlines rules to force platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.
US technology companies have said the proposals are unsustainable for their businesses.
Google has said Canada’s law is more stringent than those enacted in Australia in 2021 and in Europe, and proposed amendments to resolve concerns.
Canada’s federal government has so far pushed back against suggestions to make changes.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using “bullying tactics” as they campaign against the legislation.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said on Thursday the government “will engage in a regulatory and implementation process” after the legislation comes into effect.
“If the government can’t stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?” Rodriguez said in a statement.
Google spokesman Shay Purdy said the search engine giant has “proposed thoughtful and pragmatic solutions” but the bill remains “unworkable”.
“We are continuing to urgently seek to work with the government on a path forward,” he said.
The heritage ministry has had meetings with Facebook and Google this week, and it looks forward to further discussions, a government representative said.
Google confirmed senior company executives were scheduled to meet with Rodriguez later on Thursday.
The legislation was proposed after complaints from Canada’s media industry, which wants tighter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market.
“The Canadian Parliament should be applauded for standing up to big tech by requiring them to compensate news publishers for use of their articles,” Danielle Coffey, president of the News Media Alliance global industry group, said in response to the bill’s approval in the Senate.
“We are encouraged by the increasing recognition of the need for legal action to ensure just compensation, both in Canada and abroad, and hope to see the United States follow suit,” Coffey said.
