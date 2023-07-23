Climate Change
Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces mass evacuations
A wildfire which has been raging on the Greek island of Rhodes for five days forced hundreds of people to flee affected villages and beaches by land and sea on Saturday, authorities said.
Coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats evacuated at least 2,000 people, including tourists, from beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the southeastern part of the island, coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told Skai television.
He said an operation was ongoing to evacuate about 600 people from beaches in Kiotari and Gennadi towards Plimmiri, Reuters reported.
Authorities have also urged about 1,000 people to leave the villages of Pefki, Lindos and Kalathos as flames approached, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.
Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements by Slovakia, struggled with new outbreaks of the wildfire, which was fanned by strong winds.
Greek television showed crowds of tourists with their luggage walking along a road as part of an evacuation operation, while smoke could be seen in the background.
“We had set up firebreaks around the village of Laerma last night, but a 180-degree change of the winds this morning helped the fire grow much bigger across many kilometers … reaching a tourist area,” Konstantinos Taraslias, a deputy mayor of Rhodes, told Open TV.
Those evacuated are being housed at an indoor stadium and at hotels on the island, Taraslias said. Three passenger ferries will also host tourists during the night, the coastguard said.
The fire has scorched swathes of dense forest since breaking out in a mountainous area on Tuesday. It damaged at least three hotels in the seaside village of Kiotari on Saturday, according to the Athens News Agency.
Civil protection authorities have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Rhodes and many other areas in Greece on Sunday, as temperatures were expected to hit 45 Celsius amid a heatwave.
Senior government officials will travel to Rhodes to assist the situation. The Greek foreign ministry activated its crisis management unit to offer assistance to foreigners who want to leave the country, it said on Saturday.
Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier and windy summers have turned the country into a wildfire hotspot in recent years. Meteorologists have warned that the current sweltering temperatures are expected to last until the end of the month.
Climate Change
Explainer: How El Nino is helping drive heatwaves and extreme weather
Countries around the world from China to the United States are battling heatwaves, with the onset of the climate phenomenon El Nino helping push temperatures higher.
Scientists told Reuters that climate change and El Nino are the major drivers of extreme heat that have seen temperature records broken in Beijing and Rome, while leaving some 80 million Americans under excessive heat warnings.
El Nino is a natural phenomenon that in addition to contributing to higher temperatures in many parts of the world, also drives tropical cyclones in the Pacific and boosts rainfall and flood risk in parts of the Americas, Asia and elsewhere.
In June, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared that an El Nino is now under way. The past three years have been dominated by the cooler La Nina pattern.
Scientists have warned that this year looks particularly worrying. The last time a strong El Nino was in full swing, in 2016, the world saw its hottest year on record. Meteorologists expect that this El Nino, coupled with excess warming from climate change, will see the world grapple with record-high temperatures.
Experts are also concerned about what is going on in the ocean. An El Nino means that waters in the Eastern Pacific are warmer than usual. Globally, sea temperatures hit new records for the months of May and June, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. That could supercharge extreme weather, Reuters reported.
“We’re in unprecedented territory,” said Michelle L’Heureux, a meteorologist with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
This year’s El Nino could lead to global economic losses of $3 trillion, according to a study published last month in the journal Science, shrinking GDP as extreme weather decimates agricultural production, manufacturing, and helps spread disease.
Governments in vulnerable countries are taking note. Peru has set aside $1.06 billion to deal with El Nino’s impacts and climate change, while the Philippines — at risk from cyclones — has formed a special government team to handle the predicted fallout.
WHAT CAUSES AN EL NINO?
El Nino is a natural climate pattern borne out of unusually warm waters in the eastern Pacific.
It forms when the trade winds blowing east-to-west along the equatorial Pacific slow down or reverse as air pressure changes, although scientists are not entirely sure what kicks off the cycle.
Because the trade winds affect the sun-warmed surface waters, a weakening causes these warm western Pacific waters to slosh back into the colder central and eastern Pacific basins.
During the 2015-16 El Nino — the strongest such event on record — anchovy stocks off the coast of Peru crashed amid this warm water incursion. And nearly a third of the corals on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef died. In too-warm waters corals will expel living algae, causing them to calcify and turn white.
This build-up of warm water in the eastern Pacific also transfers heat high into the atmosphere through convection, generating thunderstorms.
“When El Nino moves that warm water, it moves where thunderstorms happen,” said NOAA meteorologist Tom DiLiberto. “That’s the first atmospheric domino to fall.”
HOW DOES EL NINO AFFECT THE WORLD’S WEATHER?
This shift in storm activity affects the current of fast-flowing air that moves weather around the world — called the subtropical jet stream — pushing its path southward and straightening it out into a flatter stream that delivers similar weather along the same latitudes.
“If you’re changing where the storm highway goes … you’re changing what kind of weather we would expect to see,” DiLiberto said.
During an El Nino, the southern United States experiences cooler and wetter weather, while parts of the U.S. West and Canada are warmer and drier.
Hurricane activity falters as the storms fail to form in the Atlantic due to changes in the wind, sparing the United States. But tropical cyclones in the Pacific get a boost, with storms often spinning toward vulnerable islands.
Some parts of Central and South America experience heavy rainfall, although the Amazon rainforest tends to suffer from drier conditions.
And Australia endures extreme heat, drought and bushfires.
El Nino could offer a reprieve to the Horn of Africa, which recently suffered five consecutive failed rainy seasons. El Nino brings more rain to the Horn, unlike the triple-dip La Nina, which desiccated the region.
Historically, both El Nino and La Nina have occurred about every two to seven years on average, with El Nino lasting 9 to 12 months. La Nina, which takes hold when waters are cooler in the Eastern Pacific, can last one to three years.
IS CLIMATE CHANGE AFFECTING EL NINO?
How climate change might be affecting El Nino is “a very big research question,” said DiLiberto. While climate change is doubling down on the impacts from El Nino — layering heat on top of heat, or excess rainfall on top of excess rainfall — it’s less clear if climate change is influencing the phenomenon itself.
Scientists are not sure whether climate change will shift the balance between El Nino and La Nina, making one pattern more or less frequent. If ocean temperatures are rising across the board, it is unlikely the cycle would change, scientists said, as the basic mechanics behind the phenomenon stay the same.
However, if some parts of the ocean are warming faster than others, that could influence how El Nino plays out by amplifying temperature differences.
Climate Change
Heatwaves: world reels from wildfires, floods as US, China discuss climate crisis
Asia, Europe and the United States baked under extreme heat on Monday as global temperatures soared toward alarming highs and U.S. leaders sought to reignite climate diplomacy with China.
The United States was scorched by record-setting heat in the West and South, lashed with flood-triggering rain in the Northeast, and choked by wildfire smoke in the Midwest, Reuters reported.
A heat dome parked over the western United States pushed the temperature in California’s Death Valley desert to 53 Celsius on Sunday, among the highest temperatures recorded on Earth in the past 90 years.
Phoenix hit 45.5C on Monday, matching a historic record of 18 straight days over 43.3C with the forecast showing the record likely to extend for at least another week.
The U.S. heatwave coincided with extreme temperatures elsewhere throughout the Northern Hemisphere.
A remote town in China’s arid northwest, Sanbao, registered a national record of 52.2C. Wildfires in Europe raged ahead of a second heat wave in two weeks that was set to send temperatures as high as 48C, while authorities in Italy and France issued heat-related health warnings.
Even in Phoenix, accustomed to hot weather, the prolonged bout of extreme heat is testing people and worrying officials. The international charitable organization Salvation Army has opened 11 cooling centers and sent out a mobile unit to deliver relief to homeless people who have difficulty reaching the sites.
“Extreme heat is Arizona’s natural disaster. So for the Salvation Army, this is a disaster response,” said Scott Johnson, a spokesperson for the organization in the U.S. Southwest.
The heat killed 425 people in the Phoenix-area’s Maricopa County last year, so the Salvation Army mobile unit distributes urgently needed cold water, hats, sunscreen and hygiene kits to those in need.
“It feels like you’re inside of a dryer, the dryer at the laundromat. And it’s suffocating,” said Cristina Hill, an unhoused woman who benefited from the outreach on Monday and said she suffered a heat stroke last year. “I cry all the time. I yell at the heat.”
Another unhoused woman, Maritza Villegas, said she has gotten shaky and jittery from the heat, which provoked dry heaves.
“This means a whole lot – the world – because without water I’d be in the hospital right now,” Villegas said of the assistance.
Scientists have long warned that climate change, caused by CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, will make heat waves more frequent, severe and deadly. They say governments need to take drastic actions to reduce omissions to prevent climate catastrophe.
The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2022 and 2021 were the continent’s hottest summers on record.
The extreme global temperatures underscored the urgency in talks that resumed between China and the United States on climate change, especially as scientists say the target of keeping global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels is moving beyond reach.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing, urging joint action to cut methane emissions and coal-fired power.
“In the next three days, we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves,” Kerry said.
“It is toxic for both Chinese and for Americans and for people in every country on the planet.”
Prolonged high temperatures in China are threatening power grids and crops and raising concerns about a repeat of last year’s drought, the most severe in 60 years.
Typhoon Talim was gaining strength and due to make land at night along China’s southern coast, forcing the cancellation of flights and trains in the regions of Guangdong and Hainan.
In South Korea, torrential rains left 40 people dead as river levees collapsed causing flash floods. They followed the heaviest recorded rain in the capital Seoul last year.
An unrelenting heatwave continued in Europe as well, Reuters reported.
Italy’s health ministry on Monday issued red weather alerts – signaling a possible health threat for anyone exposed to the heat – for 20 of the country’s 27 main cities on Tuesday, with the number expected to rise to 23 on Wednesday.
France’s public health agency said the current stretch of hot weather would probably hospitalize or kill “many” people, as heat waves have done almost every summer since 2015. The World Meteorological Organization said the extreme heat and rainfall was expected to extend into August.
“In many parts of the world, today is predicted to be the hottest day on record,” tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation.
“The #ClimateCrisis is not a warning. It’s happening. I urge world leaders to ACT now.”
As many as 61,000 people may have died in Europe during heat waves last summer, with a repetition feared this season.
“My worry is really health – the health of vulnerable people who live just below the rooftops of houses which are not prepared for such high temperatures,” said Robert Vautard, a climate scientist and director of France’s Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute. “That could create a lot of deaths.”
Climate Change
South Korea’s death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40
Heavy downpours lashed South Korea for a ninth day on Monday as rescue workers struggled to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year.
At least 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding the country, Associated Press reported.
The severest damage has been concentrated in South Korea’s central and southern regions.
In the central city of Cheongju, hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, continued to search for survivors in a muddy tunnel where about 15 vehicles, including a bus, got trapped in a flash flood that may have filled up the passageway within minutes Saturday evening.
The devastation prompted the country’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, to warn that the climate crisis had made extreme weather a fact of life.
“This kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace … we must accept climate change is happening, and deal with it,” Yoon said as he prepared to visit flood-hit North Gyeongsang province.
Yoon said the idea that extreme weather linked to climate change is an anomaly and can’t be helped “needs to be completely overhauled”, while calling for “extraordinary determination” to improve the country’s preparedness and response measures.
Afghanistan beat Kyrgyzstan 5-4 in CAFA Futsal Cup opener
Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces mass evacuations
Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Kabir says IEA will never compromise on Islamic principles
22 killed, dozens missing in Maidan Wardak floods
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
Why US investor turned down seats on doomed Titanic submersible
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA rejects Iran’s claim over Daesh leaders presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
Saar: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
-
Latest News4 days ago
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU announces 7.6 million euros in aid to Afghans
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree on route of trans-Afghan railway project
-
Latest News5 days ago
Korean couple cross Afghanistan by road in multi-country tour
-
World4 days ago
North Korea silent about US soldier who bolted across the border
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ranks lowest in Henley Passport Index 2023