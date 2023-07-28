Sport
Hambantota set to host ODI series between Afghanistan, Pakistan
The picturesque city of Hambantota, located in Sri Lanka, is set to host Afghanistan’s three-match home ODI series against Pakistan, according to a media report.
The selection of Sri Lanka as the venue was made with the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in mind, which is set to take place from August 30 to September 17 and will be jointly held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
While the official schedule for the series is yet to be released, the three matches are expected to take place in the third week of August.
President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Shammi Silva, during a press conference on Tuesday, also confirmed that they are in contact with Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) regarding the aforementioned series.
“We are having discussion with them [ACB]. They are very interested and I think it will go through, so we are happy to help our Asian countries and other countries as well,” Silva said.
The Pakistan cricket team is in the midst of a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with the final match being played in Colombo. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan has managed to secure a lead of 1-0 in the series., after beating the hosts in Galle Test by four wickets.
Following the conclusion of the Test series, several Pakistani players, including their captain Babar Azam, will be participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), set to commence on July 30.
Babar will be making his debut in the Sri Lankan league and will be leading the Colombo Strikers during the tournament.
Earlier this year in March, the neighbouring countries also played a three-match T20I series in Sharjah, which Afghanistan won by a margin of 2-1.
Sport
KPL: Kabul Zalmi defeats Abasin Defenders by 4 wickets
The Kabul Premier League (KPL) is well underway and drawing much excitement among cricket supporters around the country.
Wednesday’s matches kept Pamir Stars on top of the log after they secured their second win of the tournament against Shamshad Eagles.
While Shamshad Eagles won the toss and elected to bowl first, Pamir Stars held on to their winning streak with the help of Shahzad Mohammadi’s century. They defeated the Eagles by 38 runs.
So far Pamir Stars have two wins and zero losses to their name, while the Eagles sit at the bottom of the table with no wins after two games.
In Wednesday’s second match of the day, Kabul Zalmi defeated Abasin Defenders by 4 wickets. Both matches were held at the Ayobi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Kabul Zalmi meanwhile put in an incredible batting show in the 2nd inning as they chased down Defenders’s 156-run target.
On Tuesday, day two of the exciting league tournament, Shamshad Eagles lost to Abasin Defenders by six wickets while the other match saw Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters share a point after the match was rained out.
On Monday Pamir Stars beat Shaheen Hunters in the opening match.
On Thursday, July 27, Pamir Stars will take on Kabul Zalmi in the first of two matches. This early morning match will be followed by the second match of the day between Shamshad Eagles and Shaheen Hunters.
Tune in to enjoy each match live
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has the rights to produce and broadcast the new T20 domestic cricket league tournament, which will run through to August 2
The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – will be played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals.
Each team will comprise 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.
In support of local cricket development, ATN is excited to have secured the rights to film, produce and broadcast this tournament, which is certain to help improve the skills of individual players.
For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.
This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.
This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.
To watch tomorrow’s exciting matches be sure to tune in to Ariana Television from 8am on Thursday morning.
CLICK BELOW for the full broadcasting schedule:
Sport
Afghanistan beat Kyrgyzstan 5-4 in CAFA Futsal Cup opener
Afghanistan defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-4 in their first match of CAFA Futsal Cup 2023 in Tajikistan on Sunday.
“It is really tough to play the first game of every tournament… the rival team was also not familiar to us. Thank God we won the match. We hope we will secure wins in the next games as well,” Ali Fayazi, captain of Afghanistan futsal team, said.
Six teams including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran and Turkmenistan are participating in the CAFA Futsal Cup.
Afghanistan will next meet Uzbekistan on Monday.
Sport
Former CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board becomes CEO of USA Cricket
USA Cricket announced Saturday that Noor Muhammad Murad, a former CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), has been appointed as its next CEO.
USA Cricket said in a statement that Murad was chosen from a shortlist of six candidates who were interviewed from a large number of qualified applicants.
Murad served as the CEO of Afghanistan Cricket from 2012-2014 during its meteoric rise from the lower levels of Associate Cricket to achieving a spot at the 2015 Cricket World Cup, the statement mentioned.
“During his tenure at Afghanistan Cricket, the Afghanistan team were the recipients of prestigious Laureus Spirit of Sport award, as well as achieving the ICC’s Best Overall Cricket Development, and Best Junior Participation Initiative awards in 2014. Dr. Murad, who trained as a doctor at Kabul Medical University, has also spent many years working for the United Nations Fund for Population, most recently as the Head of the Adolescent and Youth Department, and will begin his role with USA Cricket once he receives his work visa,” the statement said.
Venu Pisike has been elected as the new fulltime Chairman of the Board, by the USA Cricket Board members.
Balkh farmers report poor grape harvests this year
Hambantota set to host ODI series between Afghanistan, Pakistan
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
Tahawol: Start of US envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials to meet IEA delegation in Doha discussed
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
Pakistan clinches last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout
Tahawol: Start of US envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials to meet IEA delegation in Doha discussed
Tahawol: The UK’s Strategy for Countering Terrorism
Saar: People’s Rights and Government’s Responsibilities
Tahawol: US, Pakistan, Qatar FMs talks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Plans being worked on to allow women to return to work: IEA
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Twitter website replaces bird logo with X
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul trade fair wraps up with 50 million AFN in sales sealed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan girls’ education focus of Karzai and EU envoy’s meeting
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces mass evacuations
-
World4 days ago
Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
At least 31 killed, 74 injured and 41 missing in Afghanistan floods