KPL: Kabul Zalmi defeats Pamir Stars by 8 wickets

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2023)

The Kabul Premier League (KPL) is well underway and drawing much excitement among cricket supporters around the country.

Thursday’s matches kept Kabul Zalmi on top of the log after they secured their second win of the tournament against Pamir Stars.

While Kabul Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first, Pamir Stars made 117 in 20 overs but Kabul Zalmi chased the runs and defeated Pamir Stars by 8 wickets.

So far, Pamir Stars have two wins and one loss to their name, while the Kabul Zalmi have two wins and a share point after the match was rained out with Shaheen Hunters.

Meanwhile, on Thursday in the second match to the day Shamshad Eagles faced Shaheen Hunters where Eagles defeated Hunters by 31 runs.

On Friday, July 28, Kabul Zalmi will take on Shamshad Eagles in the first of two matches. This early morning match will be followed by the second match of the day between Abasin Defenders and Pamir Stars.

Stay Tuned to enjoy each match live

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has the rights to produce and broadcast the new T20 domestic cricket league tournament, which will run through to August 2.

The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – will be played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals.

Each team will comprise 16 players and the tournament will run for at least eight days in July each year.

In support of local cricket development, ATN is excited to have secured the rights to film, produce and broadcast this tournament, which is certain to help improve the skills of individual players.

For the most part, two matches will be held a day and ATN will broadcast both.

This includes terrestrial broadcasts and digital.

This latest scoop is one of a growing list of exciting sporting events that ATN has lined up for its loyal fans and supporters.

To watch today’s exciting matches, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television from 8am on Friday morning.

