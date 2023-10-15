Latest News
Hanafi calls on agencies and investors to support ARCS
Acting deputy prime minister for administrative affairs Abdulsalam Hanafi has called on all agencies, investors and traders to cooperate with the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and help strengthen the relief organization.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, marking national week of ARCS, Hanafi said that a large number of people in the country are in need of help and that this assistance should be provided through a single channel – the Red Crescent Society.
“There are many cases in Afghanistan that need to be supported, one of them is children who have a hole in the heart,” said Hanafi.
Afghan Red Crescent officials also said that aid given to them will be distributed in a transparent manner and they will act quickly in emergency situations.
“The aid will be distributed in a transparent way for those in need,” said Matiul Haq Khalis, Acting President of ARCS.
A number of international agencies’ representatives meanwhile have emphasized the need to support this organization and provide humanitarian services in Afghanistan.
“The Afghan Red Crescent Society continues to provide assistance to victims throughout Afghanistan, and we ask other organizations to cooperate with this organization,” said Eloi Fillion, Director of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC).
Other aid organizations also pledged to continue supporting ARCS.
“We have been able to help 47,000 families. We have sent 15,000 food packages to the victims of the Herat earthquake and we are trying to increase the aid,” said a representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Meanwhile, the officials of the General Directorate of Passports have also said that this department has contributed 136 million AFN to the Afghan Red Crescent over the past six months.
Prime Minister meets UN Special Coordinator for independent assessment of Afghanistan
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Special Coordinator for the Independent Assessment of Afghanistan Feridun Sinirlioglu, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between Qatar and the United Nations, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.
Al-Thani renewed Qatar’s firm and supportive stance towards the Afghan people in order to achieve their aspirations for progress and prosperity, as well as its support for the United Nations efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Afghanistan.
For his part, Sinirlioglu hailed Qatar’s continued endeavors to support international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
King Amanullah Khan’s daughter dies at 94 in Rome
Princess India, daughter of King Amanullah Khan and Queen Soraya, has passed away in Rome, as confirmed by her daughter Soraya Malek via social media on Saturday night.
“It is with deep sadness that I must announce the demise of my mother, Princess India d’Afghanistan, daughter of King Amanullah Khan and Queen Soraya. She passed peacefully in Rome on Friday evening, October 13, 2023, at around 19:00,” Soraya Malek said.
“Her burial ceremony will be held in a brief manner with the presence of her family,” Malek said.
She also said that Princess India devoted most of her last four decades to aiding her fellow Afghans. In the 1980s, she cared for injured and ill Afghans in Rome.
Throughout the two decades of the Republic, she embarked on numerous trips to Afghanistan, delivering funds she had raised and aid she had collected from generous donors, Malek added.
Princess India d’Afghanistan, born on June 7, 1929, was the youngest daughter of Amanullah Khan and Soraya Tarzi, who served as King and Queen of Afghanistan in the 1920s. She held the distinguished title of princess within the royal house of Mohammadzai-Tarzi.
Princess India, born five months after her father’s abdication in Bombay, British India, in 1929, was named in honor of their home country.
Following an invitation from Queen Elena of Italy, the family settled in Rome, where she spent her formative years and remained a resident. She studied at Pension Marie-José in Gstaad, Switzerland, and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy.
IEA meets with Iranian foreign affairs officials to discuss migrant and students issues
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement Saturday that the 4th meeting of the Consular Affairs Commission between the Islamic Emirate and Iran was held on the 17th and 18th of this solar month at the headquarters of Tehran’s foreign ministry.
According to the statement, participants at the meeting discussed challenges of Afghan migrants and students, the process of transferring prisoners, preventing the kidnapping and smuggling of Afghan citizens, and increasing the number of Afghan diplomats in order to provide better consular services.
The ministry added that the parties in this meeting emphasized the need for the creation of a committee for better coordination and solving challenges.
