King Amanullah Khan’s daughter dies at 94 in Rome

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2023)

Princess India, daughter of King Amanullah Khan and Queen Soraya, has passed away in Rome, as confirmed by her daughter Soraya Malek via social media on Saturday night.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce the demise of my mother, Princess India d’Afghanistan, daughter of King Amanullah Khan and Queen Soraya. She passed peacefully in Rome on Friday evening, October 13, 2023, at around 19:00,” Soraya Malek said.

“Her burial ceremony will be held in a brief manner with the presence of her family,” Malek said.

She also said that Princess India devoted most of her last four decades to aiding her fellow Afghans. In the 1980s, she cared for injured and ill Afghans in Rome.

Throughout the two decades of the Republic, she embarked on numerous trips to Afghanistan, delivering funds she had raised and aid she had collected from generous donors, Malek added.

Princess India d’Afghanistan, born on June 7, 1929, was the youngest daughter of Amanullah Khan and Soraya Tarzi, who served as King and Queen of Afghanistan in the 1920s. She held the distinguished title of princess within the royal house of Mohammadzai-Tarzi.

Princess India, born five months after her father’s abdication in Bombay, British India, in 1929, was named in honor of their home country.

Following an invitation from Queen Elena of Italy, the family settled in Rome, where she spent her formative years and remained a resident. She studied at Pension Marie-José in Gstaad, Switzerland, and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy.