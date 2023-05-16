Hanafi calls on investors abroad to return and invest in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday called on all the investors who are abroad to return and invest in their homeland.

Speaking at the end of five-day international expo of domestic products in Kabul, Hanafi said the policy of the Islamic Emirate is to strengthen the industry and trade in the country, and therefore, the security of investors and projects is ensured in the right way.

“Today, the field of investment is completely ready inside the country and full security is provided, your asset is completely safe,” said Hanafi.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is your partner in every sense, Inshallah, come and invest in different sectors in our beloved country.”

He also said in connection with the fight against drugs that the countries of the region should cooperate with Afghanistan in fighting this sinister phenomenon because the only way to save Afghanistan from drugs is to invest in industry and trade.

“Today, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has banned the cultivation, use and trafficking of drugs here. If you want Afghanistan, neighboring countries, region and world countries to get rid of drugs, you should help the Afghan nation to provide an alternative cultivation to our farmers here,” he added.

In addition, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said that they are committed to supporting domestic productions and for this purpose they established the company information registration system.

“We have created a public database for trusted and reliable companies in Afghanistan without any cost from the company, and all of them will be registered in the database, Inshallah,” said Azizi.

In addition, the Minister of Economy has also stated that despite the limitations, Afghanistan can finance its annual expenses from domestic revenues.

Meanwhile, 550 manufacturing companies participated in this five-day international expo of domestic products, and it had more than 160,000 visitors, and a number of manufacturers also got the opportunity to sell their products.