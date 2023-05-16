Connect with us

Latest News

Hanafi calls on investors abroad to return and invest in Afghanistan

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday called on all the investors who are abroad to return and invest in their homeland.

Speaking at the end of five-day international expo of domestic products in Kabul, Hanafi said the policy of the Islamic Emirate is to strengthen the industry and trade in the country, and therefore, the security of investors and projects is ensured in the right way.

“Today, the field of investment is completely ready inside the country and full security is provided, your asset is completely safe,” said Hanafi.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is your partner in every sense, Inshallah, come and invest in different sectors in our beloved country.”

He also said in connection with the fight against drugs that the countries of the region should cooperate with Afghanistan in fighting this sinister phenomenon because the only way to save Afghanistan from drugs is to invest in industry and trade.

“Today, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has banned the cultivation, use and trafficking of drugs here. If you want Afghanistan, neighboring countries, region and world countries to get rid of drugs, you should help the Afghan nation to provide an alternative cultivation to our farmers here,” he added.

In addition, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said that they are committed to supporting domestic productions and for this purpose they established the company information registration system.

“We have created a public database for trusted and reliable companies in Afghanistan without any cost from the company, and all of them will be registered in the database, Inshallah,” said Azizi.

In addition, the Minister of Economy has also stated that despite the limitations, Afghanistan can finance its annual expenses from domestic revenues.

Meanwhile, 550 manufacturing companies participated in this five-day international expo of domestic products, and it had more than 160,000 visitors, and a number of manufacturers also got the opportunity to sell their products.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

World must engage with IEA: political deputy PM

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 16, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate for Political Affairs Mawlavi Abdul Kabir met on Monday with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, and her accompanying delegation in Kabul.

“Based on the recent significant achievements and developments in various grounds, the international community should have constructive and positive engagement with the Islamic Emirate,” a statement released by his office read.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa and the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, the statement said.

At the meeting, Kabir said that after resumption of power by the IEA and establishment of the Islamic system, people are living in a peaceful and safe environment and the world based on the realities should have positive engagement with the incumbent government, according to the statement.

In order for the IEA to overcome the ongoing challenges such as climate change and high levels of unemployment, the international community should have necessary cooperation on the ground, the statement further said.

“The participants with common views in the recent Doha meeting, while urging positive interaction with the IEA, ask the aid agencies to continue their humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the statement was quoting Otunbayeva as saying.

In addition, Khairaullah Khairkhwa said that Afghanistan has suffered decades of conflict, but now security has been ensured countrywide compared to the situation during previous regimes, the statement added. The IEA should be invited to attend future meetings, as without Afghanistan representation, such gatherings will not achieve positive results, the statement added.

Continue Reading

Latest News

‘Hard choices’ in Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis: rights watchdog

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 16, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan has thrust upon the United Nations two vital but seemingly incompatible responsibilities in Afghanistan: keeping aid flowing to those most in need while also keeping pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to end its appalling human rights violations, says Human Rights Watch Associate Asia Director Patricia Gossman.

She said in a post on HRW’s website that Afghanistan has largely disappeared from the media, but it remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

Two-thirds of the country’s population is food insecure, including 875,000 children facing acute malnutrition.

Women and girls remain most at risk, she said.

“The abrupt loss of most international aid after the Taliban (IEA) takeover in August 2021 prompted the initial crisis, but the Taliban’s increasingly repressive policies, such as banning women from working for the UN and nongovernmental organizations, have made the situation much worse.

“Now humanitarian aid groups must navigate trying to deliver crucial assistance while ensuring they do not reinforce the Taliban’s abusive diktats.

This is not a situation that lends itself to hashtag campaigns.

For aid workers trying to adhere to both the humanitarian imperative of saving lives and the principles of neutrality and impartiality, these are difficult times,” Gossman said.

She said recent UN statements have led to confusion and charges of incoherence among UN agencies, as some have allowed men staff to keep working while women cannot.

“While acknowledging the need for local flexibility, it is essential that heads of key agencies like the World Food Programme and UNICEF maintain a firm, consistent line that the Taliban’s (IEA) actions are in violation of international human rights law and the UN Charter,” she said.

A recent meeting of UN special envoys in Doha reportedly agreed on continued engagement without recognition of the IEA until there is progress on human rights.

“While some Afghan civil society groups have rejected all engagement, others see it necessary to relieve the economic crisis,” Gossman said.

In conclusion she said: “But all this will mean little if current humanitarian funding levels also do not improve. A drastic loss of aid will leave many Afghans poorer and hungrier.” The IEA has not yet commented on her assertions.

Continue Reading

Latest News

National Standards Authority shuts down 3 fuel stations in Kandahar

Published

10 hours ago

on

May 16, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)

Three fuel supply companies have been shut down in Kandahar over the continued sale of sub-standard fuel.

The Afghanistan’s National Standards Authority (ANSA) ordered the companies to suspend operations, according to a statement issued by the watchdog.

ANSA said the three companies, Azim, Taher Noori and Sani Noorzai, were ordered to stop work after laboratory results on fuel samples were below standard.

The authority has been carrying out quality control checks on fuel at storage and distribution facilities in the province for the past six months.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!