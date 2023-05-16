World must engage with IEA: political deputy PM

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate for Political Affairs Mawlavi Abdul Kabir met on Monday with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, and her accompanying delegation in Kabul.

“Based on the recent significant achievements and developments in various grounds, the international community should have constructive and positive engagement with the Islamic Emirate,” a statement released by his office read.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa and the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, the statement said.

At the meeting, Kabir said that after resumption of power by the IEA and establishment of the Islamic system, people are living in a peaceful and safe environment and the world based on the realities should have positive engagement with the incumbent government, according to the statement.

In order for the IEA to overcome the ongoing challenges such as climate change and high levels of unemployment, the international community should have necessary cooperation on the ground, the statement further said.

“The participants with common views in the recent Doha meeting, while urging positive interaction with the IEA, ask the aid agencies to continue their humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the statement was quoting Otunbayeva as saying.

In addition, Khairaullah Khairkhwa said that Afghanistan has suffered decades of conflict, but now security has been ensured countrywide compared to the situation during previous regimes, the statement added. The IEA should be invited to attend future meetings, as without Afghanistan representation, such gatherings will not achieve positive results, the statement added.