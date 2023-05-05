Haqqani: Our behavior should not be such that people hate Islam

(Last Updated On: May 5, 2023)

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has asked members of the the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to treat the citizens of the country properly.

Haqqani, who was speaking at the ceremony to introduce the new governor of Kandahar, warned that any kind of harsh behavior makes people hate Islam.

“With our behavior, people should love Islam and get interested in it, not that we make Islam so much hated that people run away from us,” Haqqani said.

The Minister of Interior also added that there is no ethnic discrimination among the forces of the Islamic Emirate and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate will always move forward unitedly as it has been for the past 20 years.

“It is not that the mujahid of Kandahar is superior. There is leadership here. By your good performance, the leader becomes good and your history is honored. With your poor performance, people will also be suspicious of the leadership,” Haqqani said.

Based on the new decree of the IEA leader, more than 13 government officials have been appointed or reshuffled. Muhammad Ali Hanafi, known as Mullah Shirin, has been appointed as the governor of Kandahar.