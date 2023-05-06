Afghan female staff to continue working from home: UN

(Last Updated On: May 6, 2023)

The United Nations on Friday said it will continue to keep Afghan female employees working from home after the recent ban on Afghan women working for the global organization.

Currently, the UN has some 3,300 Afghan staff, of whom 400 are female, who are at home now.

Meanwhile, there are some 600 international female staff working for the UN agencies in the country, who have not been affected by the ban. The UN has said it will review its operations and keep Afghan staff at home until May 5.

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday there had been no change to “our posture on the ground.”

“We are working to come up with appropriate working modalities,” Haq told reporters in New York on Friday. “We obviously have challenges in our mission in Afghanistan because the needs of Afghan people are immense, and we intend to meet those needs, however, our operations are clearly faced with major obstacles,” he added.