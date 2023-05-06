Latest News
China calls on Pakistan to coordinate in rebuilding Afghanistan
China is ready to step up communication and cooperation with Pakistan on the Afghan issue and to work with that country to support Afghanistan’s peaceful reconstruction.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang proposed that coordination efforts for the reconstruction of Afghanistan should be stepped up, he said while meeting with Pakistani President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Saturday.
“China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan on the Afghan issue and to contribute to the process of peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan jointly,” the minister was quoted by TASS saying.
According to him, Beijing is working together to promote regional stability and development.
Arif Alvi received greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping through Qin Gang, who further noted that China and Pakistan are strategic allies that support comprehensive cooperation in any circumstance.
China’s Foreign Minister Ganq is on a two-day visit to Pakistan to attend trilateral talks on Afghanistan.
The trilateral meeting is scheduled to take place between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday, May 6.
One of the crucial aspects of the meeting would be to engage Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi began a visit to Pakistan on Friday, May 5 and will stay there through May 8, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Afghanistan is important for China’s massive One Belt One Road initiative and can serve as a bridge between South and Central Asia. In addition, the country has untapped mineral riches worth billions of dollars, increasing regional countries’ interest in investing, including China

Afghan female staff to continue working from home: UN
The United Nations on Friday said it will continue to keep Afghan female employees working from home after the recent ban on Afghan women working for the global organization.
Currently, the UN has some 3,300 Afghan staff, of whom 400 are female, who are at home now.
Meanwhile, there are some 600 international female staff working for the UN agencies in the country, who have not been affected by the ban. The UN has said it will review its operations and keep Afghan staff at home until May 5.
Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday there had been no change to “our posture on the ground.”
“We are working to come up with appropriate working modalities,” Haq told reporters in New York on Friday. “We obviously have challenges in our mission in Afghanistan because the needs of Afghan people are immense, and we intend to meet those needs, however, our operations are clearly faced with major obstacles,” he added.

Haqqani: Our behavior should not be such that people hate Islam
Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has asked members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to treat the citizens of the country properly.
Haqqani, who was speaking at the ceremony to introduce the new governor of Kandahar, warned that any kind of harsh behavior makes people hate Islam.
“With our behavior, people should love Islam and get interested in it, not that we make Islam so much hated that people run away from us,” Haqqani said.
The Minister of Interior also added that there is no ethnic discrimination among the forces of the Islamic Emirate and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate will always move forward unitedly as it has been for the past 20 years.
“It is not that the mujahid of Kandahar is superior. There is leadership here. By your good performance, the leader becomes good and your history is honored. With your poor performance, people will also be suspicious of the leadership,” Haqqani said.
Based on the new decree of the IEA leader, more than 13 government officials have been appointed or reshuffled. Muhammad Ali Hanafi, known as Mullah Shirin, has been appointed as the governor of Kandahar.

India, Russia, Pakistan urge IEA to respect rights of all Afghans
The foreign ministers of India, Russia and Pakistan on Friday called for a representative government in Afghanistan and the protection of women’s rights, almost two years after the Islamic Emirate swept to power in Kabul.
They were speaking at the day-long meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa, just ahead of a meeting scheduled over the weekend in Pakistan between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
“The unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at the center of our attention. Our efforts should be directed towards the welfare of the Afghan people,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.
“Our immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities,” he said.
Russia’s Sergei Lavrov said Moscow expected IEA leadership to “deliver on their promises to come up with an inclusive government”.
“The assurances that were given in regards of human rights, security in the territory of Afghanistan, and the eradication of terrorist threats, drug trafficking, we are keeping an eye on this,” Lavrov said.
Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the situation in Afghanistan presents new challenges as well as opportunities.
“After being the playground for great powers, time and time again, we owe it to the people of Afghanistan to not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he said.
“A united international community must continue to urge the Afghan authorities to adopt universally accepted principles of political inclusivity, and respecting the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ right to education.”
The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India, Pakistan and Russia, and is seen as a counterweight to Western influence in Eurasia.
The meeting in Goa is expected to finalize the expansion of the group to include Iran and Belarus.
It will also prepare the ground for an SCO summit in India in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to attend.
