Health minister leaves for Iran to participate in G5 summit
A delegation led by Qalandar Ebad, minister of public health, left for Iran on Friday to attend a G5 summit.
Public Health Minister, Deputy Minister of Finance Mawlavi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, and a few other officials travelled to Iran to attend the G5 conference, according to a statement from the Public Health Ministry.
According to the ministry, the delegation will discuss cooperation in the health sector at the summit.
Heavy rains kill four, injure 25 in Nangarhar
Heavy rains killed four people and injured 25 others in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, authorities said on Saturday.
The tragedy happened in Kama district.
Those killed were members of one family, including children, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.
Three hundred houses were damaged as a result of the heavy rains in the district.
In addition, thousands of acres of crops were damaged in Kama and other districts including Lalpur, Goshta and Kuz Kunar.
The heavy rains in Nangarhar coincide with strong winds which caused damage to gardens and fruit trees in northern provinces.
China calls on Pakistan to coordinate in rebuilding Afghanistan
China is ready to step up communication and cooperation with Pakistan on the Afghan issue and to work with that country to support Afghanistan’s peaceful reconstruction.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang proposed that coordination efforts for the reconstruction of Afghanistan should be stepped up, he said while meeting with Pakistani President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Saturday.
“China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan on the Afghan issue and to contribute to the process of peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan jointly,” the minister was quoted by TASS saying.
According to him, Beijing is working together to promote regional stability and development.
Arif Alvi received greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping through Qin Gang, who further noted that China and Pakistan are strategic allies that support comprehensive cooperation in any circumstance.
China’s Foreign Minister Ganq is on a two-day visit to Pakistan to attend trilateral talks on Afghanistan.
The trilateral meeting is scheduled to take place between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday, May 6.
One of the crucial aspects of the meeting would be to engage Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi began a visit to Pakistan on Friday, May 5 and will stay there through May 8, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Afghanistan is important for China’s massive One Belt One Road initiative and can serve as a bridge between South and Central Asia. In addition, the country has untapped mineral riches worth billions of dollars, increasing regional countries’ interest in investing, including China
Afghan female staff to continue working from home: UN
The United Nations on Friday said it will continue to keep Afghan female employees working from home after the recent ban on Afghan women working for the global organization.
Currently, the UN has some 3,300 Afghan staff, of whom 400 are female, who are at home now.
Meanwhile, there are some 600 international female staff working for the UN agencies in the country, who have not been affected by the ban. The UN has said it will review its operations and keep Afghan staff at home until May 5.
Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday there had been no change to “our posture on the ground.”
“We are working to come up with appropriate working modalities,” Haq told reporters in New York on Friday. “We obviously have challenges in our mission in Afghanistan because the needs of Afghan people are immense, and we intend to meet those needs, however, our operations are clearly faced with major obstacles,” he added.
