Health ministry marks World Malaria Day in Kabul
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says more than one million cases of malaria were reported in 34 provinces of Afghanistan in 2022.
Marking World Malaria Day in Kabul under the title “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria, Invest, Innovate, Implement” Habibullah Akhundzada, deputy minister of public health, said that last year, 90 percent of malaria cases were recorded in eastern provinces such as Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan.
The ministry officials also said that in 2022, malaria cases were reported in 84 countries.
In this event, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) assured Afghanistan of full their cooperation over treatment, prevention, and eradication of malaria.
“The United Nations Development Program together with the ministry of public health, National Malaria Program and partners have played a very important role in malaria control in Afghanistan,” said Soraya, a representative of UNDP.
“We really hope this cooperation will lead to the elimination of malaria in the near future, we have to work together to put together our hands to make this happen.”
“This day is commemorated all over the world for two main reasons, we celebrate our successes in the fight against malaria and at the same time, we highlight the responsibility we all have to eliminate malaria for good,” said Mohammad Akhtar, head of the CDC and NDC department of WHO in Afghanistan.
Doctors meanwhile attributed the increase in the prevalence of malaria to the lack of access to health centers, of patients not being diagnosed quickly, and stagnant water, saying that malaria is still a serious threat to Afghanistan.
Since 2000, the world has reportedly made historic progress against malaria and saved millions of lives.
However, half of the world’s population is still at risk of malaria, which is a preventable and treatable disease.
According to reports, children under five years old, pregnant women, people with low immune systems, immigrants and displaced persons are more at risk.
Japan pledges $1 million for healthcare in Afghanistan
Japan has pledged $1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) for a project to strengthen Afghanistan’s capacity for preparedness, detection and response to infectious diseases following natural disasters.
The funds will strengthen and expand the capacity of the national disease surveillance and response to rapidly detect and timely respond to potential outbreaks of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, an official statement said.
“Afghanistan is prone to outbreaks of infectious diseases and this project will support WHO and its partners provide timely, appropriate and equitable assistance to affected communities, especially women and children, and reduce avoidable mortality and morbidity”, Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, said.
“WHO appreciates the Government of Japan’s continued support to enhance local capacities to fight infectious diseases in Afghanistan”.
Takashi Okada, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, added, “Japan’s partnership with WHO to strengthen Afghanistan’s response capacity for infectious diseases emphasizes our commitment towards improving health and well-being of the vulnerable populations in Afghanistan”.
WHO said it will continue working with its health partners to identify the priority health needs in the disaster-affected regions and provide the necessary emergency health support. Japan has been supporting WHO’s healthcare improvement efforts in Afghanistan, including elimination of tuberculosis, and expanding immunization coverage.
Health ministry marks World Hemophilia Day in Kabul
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday marked World Hemophilia Day in Kabul under the theme “Access For All”.
Mohammad Ishaq Sahebzada, deputy minister of finance and administration of the Ministry of Public Health, said on Twitter: “I am happy that today our country, like other countries of the world, celebrated World Hemophilia Day, which aims to raise awareness, advocate and deal with the health condition of these patients.”
According to MoPH, thousands of people in the world are hemophiliacs, including 3,000 in Afghanistan – of which 857 live in Kabul city.
The ministry added that out of 3,000 cases in Afghanistan, 59 women are affected.
Meanwhile, Sahebzada announced the establishment of treatment centers for Hemophilia patients in the country’s zones.
Health officials at the event also requested more cooperation from national and international organizations to treat these patients in the country.
Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. This can lead to spontaneous bleeding as well as bleeding following injuries or surgery.
China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO
A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people, Reuters reported.
The 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the WHO said in a statement late on Tuesday.
All of the cases have been in China, with the first two cases reported last year, read the report.
The Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported the third infection late last month but did not provide details of the woman’s death.
The patient had multiple underlying conditions, said the WHO, and a history of exposure to live poultry.
Sporadic infections in people with bird flu are common in China where avian flu viruses constantly circulate in huge poultry and wild bird populations.
Samples collected from a wet market visited by the woman before she became ill were positive for influenza A (H3), said the WHO, suggesting this may have been the source of infection.
Though rare in people, H3N8 is common in birds in which it causes little to no sign of disease. It has also infected other mammals.
There were no other cases found among close contacts of the infected woman, the WHO said.
“Based on available information, it appears that this virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels is considered to be low,” the WHO said in the statement.
Monitoring of all avian influenza viruses is considered important given their ability to evolve and cause a pandemic, Reuters reported.
