Health
Japan pledges $1 million for healthcare in Afghanistan
Japan has pledged $1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) for a project to strengthen Afghanistan’s capacity for preparedness, detection and response to infectious diseases following natural disasters.
The funds will strengthen and expand the capacity of the national disease surveillance and response to rapidly detect and timely respond to potential outbreaks of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, an official statement said.
“Afghanistan is prone to outbreaks of infectious diseases and this project will support WHO and its partners provide timely, appropriate and equitable assistance to affected communities, especially women and children, and reduce avoidable mortality and morbidity”, Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, said.
“WHO appreciates the Government of Japan’s continued support to enhance local capacities to fight infectious diseases in Afghanistan”.
Takashi Okada, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, added, “Japan’s partnership with WHO to strengthen Afghanistan’s response capacity for infectious diseases emphasizes our commitment towards improving health and well-being of the vulnerable populations in Afghanistan”.
WHO said it will continue working with its health partners to identify the priority health needs in the disaster-affected regions and provide the necessary emergency health support. Japan has been supporting WHO’s healthcare improvement efforts in Afghanistan, including elimination of tuberculosis, and expanding immunization coverage.
Health
Health ministry marks World Hemophilia Day in Kabul
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday marked World Hemophilia Day in Kabul under the theme “Access For All”.
Mohammad Ishaq Sahebzada, deputy minister of finance and administration of the Ministry of Public Health, said on Twitter: “I am happy that today our country, like other countries of the world, celebrated World Hemophilia Day, which aims to raise awareness, advocate and deal with the health condition of these patients.”
According to MoPH, thousands of people in the world are hemophiliacs, including 3,000 in Afghanistan – of which 857 live in Kabul city.
The ministry added that out of 3,000 cases in Afghanistan, 59 women are affected.
Meanwhile, Sahebzada announced the establishment of treatment centers for Hemophilia patients in the country’s zones.
Health officials at the event also requested more cooperation from national and international organizations to treat these patients in the country.
Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. This can lead to spontaneous bleeding as well as bleeding following injuries or surgery.
Health
China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO
A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people, Reuters reported.
The 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the WHO said in a statement late on Tuesday.
All of the cases have been in China, with the first two cases reported last year, read the report.
The Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported the third infection late last month but did not provide details of the woman’s death.
The patient had multiple underlying conditions, said the WHO, and a history of exposure to live poultry.
Sporadic infections in people with bird flu are common in China where avian flu viruses constantly circulate in huge poultry and wild bird populations.
Samples collected from a wet market visited by the woman before she became ill were positive for influenza A (H3), said the WHO, suggesting this may have been the source of infection.
Though rare in people, H3N8 is common in birds in which it causes little to no sign of disease. It has also infected other mammals.
There were no other cases found among close contacts of the infected woman, the WHO said.
“Based on available information, it appears that this virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels is considered to be low,” the WHO said in the statement.
Monitoring of all avian influenza viruses is considered important given their ability to evolve and cause a pandemic, Reuters reported.
Health
WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data
About one in six adults globally have experienced infertility at least once in their life, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report on Monday, urging countries to actively collect more consistent data on the disease, Reuters reported.
The report analyzed existing studies conducted from 1990 to 2021 and showed that about 17.5% of adults across the world were affected by the inability to have a child. WHO officials said the report takes into account several research approaches.
“The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy,” said the U.N. health agency’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The WHO defines infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system that is defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.
There was no evidence of increasing rates of infertility between 1990 and 2021, the global health agency’s unit head for Contraception and Fertility Care, James Kiarie, told journalists on a call.
“Based on the data we have, we cannot say that infertility is increasing or constant … the jury’s still out on that question,” he said, citing that data so far has been mixed and inconsistent.
The report highlights the need for countries to collect and share consistent data on infertility, separated by age and cause, as well as information on those who need fertility care, Reuters reported.
About 17.8% of adults in high-income countries have experienced infertility at least once and about 16.5% of adults in low- and middle-income countries, according to the report.
DABS restores some power to Kabul after province plunged into darkness
Afghans in Sudan evacuated to Saudi Arabia: IEA
Japan pledges $1 million for healthcare in Afghanistan
Eleven killed in traffic accident in Balkh
UN Security Council set to condemn IEA crackdown on Afghan women
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Afghanistan’s exports total $2 billion for last solar year
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting
Daesh claims responsibility for attack near Afghan foreign ministry
Tahawol: UN appointing Afghanistan coordinator discussed
Saar: Calls on IEA to honor commitments discussed
Tahawol: Risk of conflict between global powers discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: Review on importance of ties with neighbors discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNESCO resumes work to preserve Bamiyan heritage sites
-
Sport5 days ago
Gujarat Titans snatch win over Lucknow in IPL captains’ duel
-
Regional4 days ago
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
-
World4 days ago
Armenia says soldier killed, but Azerbaijan rejects claim
-
Latest News4 days ago
9 Afghans jailed, fined for migrant smuggling
-
Climate Change5 days ago
UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
-
World3 days ago
UK military have evacuated diplomatic staff from Sudan, Sunak says