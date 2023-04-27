Japan pledges $1 million for healthcare in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)

Japan has pledged $1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) for a project to strengthen Afghanistan’s capacity for preparedness, detection and response to infectious diseases following natural disasters.

The funds will strengthen and expand the capacity of the national disease surveillance and response to rapidly detect and timely respond to potential outbreaks of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, an official statement said.

“Afghanistan is prone to outbreaks of infectious diseases and this project will support WHO and its partners provide timely, appropriate and equitable assistance to affected communities, especially women and children, and reduce avoidable mortality and morbidity”, Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, said.

“WHO appreciates the Government of Japan’s continued support to enhance local capacities to fight infectious diseases in Afghanistan”.

Takashi Okada, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, added, “Japan’s partnership with WHO to strengthen Afghanistan’s response capacity for infectious diseases emphasizes our commitment towards improving health and well-being of the vulnerable populations in Afghanistan”.

WHO said it will continue working with its health partners to identify the priority health needs in the disaster-affected regions and provide the necessary emergency health support. Japan has been supporting WHO’s healthcare improvement efforts in Afghanistan, including elimination of tuberculosis, and expanding immunization coverage.