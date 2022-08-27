Hekmatyar calls for elected body to decide future governance system

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2022)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, on Friday called for establishment of a council whose members would be elected by the people and which would draft a constitution and decide the future governance system.

“We never want to join a government which is not formed based on the people’s votes…where the highest authority is not a council that would represent the national consensus, a council whose members are not elected by the people and whose decisions are not fully respected ” Hekmatyar said at his weekly sermon.

He said that the council would draft a constitution based on Islamic principles, decide the future governance system and determine officials’ powers.

Hekmatyar claimed that US military has carried out several airstrikes in Afghanistan since its withdrawal from the country in August last year and have hit specific targets.

He said that US drones are flying over not only Kabul, but also other provinces.

Earlier this month, US claimed to have killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri in an airstrike in Sher Pur area of Kabul.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed that airstrike hit the area and launched an investigation.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for IEA, said that IEA is in talks with the US on drones hovering over Afghanistan.