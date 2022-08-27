US keeps pressure on terrorists’ groups in Afghanistan: White House

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2022)

In the first year of commemoration of the killing of 13 American soldiers outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the president of the United States has said that his country will maintain pressure against terrorist groups in Afghanistan without a military presence.

In a statement published by the White House on Friday, Joe Biden said that Washington has redoubled the global fight against ISIS (Daesh) and other terrorist groups that are a threat to American security.

“Our nation can never repay such incredible sacrifice—but we will never fail to honor our sacred obligation to the families and survivors they left behind,” the statement said.

“We now maintain pressure against terrorist threats without keeping thousands of troops in harm’s way on the ground in Afghanistan; my Administration will continue to hunt down terrorists who seek to harm the United States, wherever they may be,” the statement added.

Biden has described this attack on August 26 of last year, in which 13 US soldiers and 170 Afghan civilians were killed, as “sad and an unforgettable tragedy”.

The Kabul Airport’s attack was claimed by ISIS, which took place a few days before the end of the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, however, assures that the forces of the IEA have complete sovereignty over the territory of Afghanistan and will not allow the security of any country to be threatened from Afghanistan soil.