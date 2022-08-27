Latest News
US keeps pressure on terrorists’ groups in Afghanistan: White House
In the first year of commemoration of the killing of 13 American soldiers outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the president of the United States has said that his country will maintain pressure against terrorist groups in Afghanistan without a military presence.
In a statement published by the White House on Friday, Joe Biden said that Washington has redoubled the global fight against ISIS (Daesh) and other terrorist groups that are a threat to American security.
“Our nation can never repay such incredible sacrifice—but we will never fail to honor our sacred obligation to the families and survivors they left behind,” the statement said.
“We now maintain pressure against terrorist threats without keeping thousands of troops in harm’s way on the ground in Afghanistan; my Administration will continue to hunt down terrorists who seek to harm the United States, wherever they may be,” the statement added.
Biden has described this attack on August 26 of last year, in which 13 US soldiers and 170 Afghan civilians were killed, as “sad and an unforgettable tragedy”.
The Kabul Airport’s attack was claimed by ISIS, which took place a few days before the end of the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, however, assures that the forces of the IEA have complete sovereignty over the territory of Afghanistan and will not allow the security of any country to be threatened from Afghanistan soil.
Latest News
IEA reaches agreement on purchase of oil and gas with Russia
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that Kabul and Moscow have reached an agreement on the purchase of oil and gas and this agreement will be signed soon.
Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, said Saturday that many banks in Afghanistan and Russia are under embargo and money will be transferred through a third country.
“Alhamdulillah, we had very important and useful discussions with the Russian side. We will expand these discussions and expand economic relations, and we will reach an official agreement on the purchase of oil and wheat,” said Azizi.
According to Azizi, a special center for Afghan exports to Russia will be established to send Afghan goods to Russian markets.
In the meantime, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) believes that Russian goods, especially wheat and oil, are cheaper than other countries.
Economic experts have said that the development of Afghanistan’s economic and trade relations with Russia can have a positive effect on Afghanistan’s markets and economic system.
However, the citizens of the country said that the Islamic Emirate should control the price of oil in the country’s markets by any means possible.
Based on the statements of the ACCI, currently the trade between Afghanistan and Russia totals $200 million and Kabul imports most of the food and fuel from Central Asian countries.
Latest News
Hekmatyar calls for elected body to decide future governance system
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, on Friday called for establishment of a council whose members would be elected by the people and which would draft a constitution and decide the future governance system.
“We never want to join a government which is not formed based on the people’s votes…where the highest authority is not a council that would represent the national consensus, a council whose members are not elected by the people and whose decisions are not fully respected ” Hekmatyar said at his weekly sermon.
He said that the council would draft a constitution based on Islamic principles, decide the future governance system and determine officials’ powers.
Hekmatyar claimed that US military has carried out several airstrikes in Afghanistan since its withdrawal from the country in August last year and have hit specific targets.
He said that US drones are flying over not only Kabul, but also other provinces.
Earlier this month, US claimed to have killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri in an airstrike in Sher Pur area of Kabul.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed that airstrike hit the area and launched an investigation.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for IEA, said that IEA is in talks with the US on drones hovering over Afghanistan.
Latest News
9/11 victims not entitled to seize Afghan assets: US judge
A US judge on Friday recommended that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank.
US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said Da Afghanistan Bank was immune from jurisdiction, and that allowing the seizures would effectively acknowledge the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as the Afghan government, something only the US president can do, Reuters reported.
“The Taliban’s (IEA) victims have fought for years for justice, accountability, and compensation. They are entitled to no less,” Netburn wrote. “But the law limits what compensation the court may authorize and those limits put the DAB’s assets beyond its authority.”
Netburn’s recommendation will be reviewed by US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who also oversees the litigation and can decide whether to accept her recommendation.
In an executive order in February, US President Joe Biden ordered half of $7 billion of Afghan central bank funds that are frozen in US to be unlocked for the benefit of the Afghan people, leaving victims to pursue the remainder in court.
US sanctions ban doing financial business with the IEA, but allow humanitarian support for the Afghan people.
