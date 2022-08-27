9/11 victims not entitled to seize Afghan assets: US judge

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2022)

Sher Khan customs office of Kunduz province says that the export of coal from Tajikistan to Pakistan via this port has started again and it is loading more than 100 trucks of coal daily.

“It has been four days since the coal transit started, I ask the traders to have their tariff and transit documents when requested, and the traders promised that the coal they load should be transferred to Pakistan and not unloaded in Afghanistan,” said Mujahid Mujahidzadeh, head of Sher Khan Bandar customs in Kunduz.

A number of traders said that the transit process of Tajikistan’s coal to Pakistan was stopped for some time, and now this process has started again, and hundreds of tons of coal are transferred to Pakistan in the form of transit from Sher Khan loading port to Pakistan via Bandar Ghulam Khan in Khost province.

“There was a problem with the coal connection in the transit product, the problem is being solved, the business was stopped for more or less 20 days”, now the work has started, said Abdullah, a trader.

Meanwhile, these traders have stated that in addition to the fact that hundreds of trucks of coal are exported from Afghanistan every day, 100 to 120 trailers of coal are transported from Tajikistan in 24 hours.

Officials in Sher Khan Bandar have added that with the resumption of coal transit, the revenues of this department have increased and they want traders to bring coal transit documents.

In the meantime, lorry drivers also said that there are no illegal extortions or security problems on the way.

“There is no obligation, there is no bribe, there is no thief, the right has been given to the rightful, and there is no problem for us,” said a truck driver.

In addition to the transit of coal, cement, iron bars is imported from Tajikistan to Afghanistan, and then the vegetables and fruits of Afghanistan are exported again to Tajikistan.