9/11 victims not entitled to seize Afghan assets: US judge
A US judge on Friday recommended that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank.
US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said Da Afghanistan Bank was immune from jurisdiction, and that allowing the seizures would effectively acknowledge the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as the Afghan government, something only the US president can do, Reuters reported.
“The Taliban’s (IEA) victims have fought for years for justice, accountability, and compensation. They are entitled to no less,” Netburn wrote. “But the law limits what compensation the court may authorize and those limits put the DAB’s assets beyond its authority.”
Netburn’s recommendation will be reviewed by US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who also oversees the litigation and can decide whether to accept her recommendation.
In an executive order in February, US President Joe Biden ordered half of $7 billion of Afghan central bank funds that are frozen in US to be unlocked for the benefit of the Afghan people, leaving victims to pursue the remainder in court.
US sanctions ban doing financial business with the IEA, but allow humanitarian support for the Afghan people.
Tajikistan coal exports to Pakistan resume via Afghanistan
Sher Khan customs office of Kunduz province says that the export of coal from Tajikistan to Pakistan via this port has started again and it is loading more than 100 trucks of coal daily.
“It has been four days since the coal transit started, I ask the traders to have their tariff and transit documents when requested, and the traders promised that the coal they load should be transferred to Pakistan and not unloaded in Afghanistan,” said Mujahid Mujahidzadeh, head of Sher Khan Bandar customs in Kunduz.
A number of traders said that the transit process of Tajikistan’s coal to Pakistan was stopped for some time, and now this process has started again, and hundreds of tons of coal are transferred to Pakistan in the form of transit from Sher Khan loading port to Pakistan via Bandar Ghulam Khan in Khost province.
“There was a problem with the coal connection in the transit product, the problem is being solved, the business was stopped for more or less 20 days”, now the work has started, said Abdullah, a trader.
Meanwhile, these traders have stated that in addition to the fact that hundreds of trucks of coal are exported from Afghanistan every day, 100 to 120 trailers of coal are transported from Tajikistan in 24 hours.
Officials in Sher Khan Bandar have added that with the resumption of coal transit, the revenues of this department have increased and they want traders to bring coal transit documents.
In the meantime, lorry drivers also said that there are no illegal extortions or security problems on the way.
“There is no obligation, there is no bribe, there is no thief, the right has been given to the rightful, and there is no problem for us,” said a truck driver.
In addition to the transit of coal, cement, iron bars is imported from Tajikistan to Afghanistan, and then the vegetables and fruits of Afghanistan are exported again to Tajikistan.
Travel ban waiver necessary for engagement with IEA: China
Extending travel ban exemptions for leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is necessary for world’s engagement with the government, China’s ambassador to the United Nations has said.
A UN Security Council waiver allowing 13 IEA leaders, including Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel abroad expired last Friday, after member states failed to agree on a possible extension in the exemptions.
Zhang Jun, the Permanent Representative of China to UN, said that engagement with IEA is “very much necessary since Afghanistan is at a critical stage.”
“We cannot say that we want the Afghanistan government to do something but meanwhile we do not give them any chance to have access to the international community and we cut off their linkage with other countries. That is not reasonable,” Zhang said.
He said that China wants IEA to make efforts on ensuring the rights of women and girls, but it is “not right” to isolate the Afghan government because of the concerns in this regard.
China and Russia have called for an extension, while the United States and Western nations have sought a reduced list of IEA officials allowed to travel, claiming IEA has failed to ensure women’s rights and form an inclusive government.
“Chinese seek their own economic interests in all countries and do not involve themselves in political and military affairs. They are not at a level to have presence in a country. They are only interested in taking Afghanistan’s resources,” said Sayed Ishaq Gelani, leader of National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.
Anas Haqqani, a senior member of IEA, said that pressuring IEA failed over the past 20 years, and instead the world should step up engagement with the new government.
“The world still intends to confront us, it creates conspiracies, it disrupts our security. This is very disappointing. But our door of engagement is still open to them,” Haqqani aid.
The United States and allied nations have proposed granting the travel waiver to a lower number of IEA officials and limiting their travel only to Qatar, where US officials have routinely held talks with IEA delegates in recent months.
China and Russia, however, advocated allowing all 13 officials of IEA, which seized power in Afghanistan a year ago, to continue to travel.
UNHCR alarm over forced Afghan refugees returns from Tajikistan
On Thursday, UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, warned of the danger faced by Afghan refugees who continue to be detained and deported from Tajikistan, reiterating that it’s illegal to force those fleeing persecution back to their homeland.
In the latest incident, some five Afghans, including a family comprising three children and their mother, were returned home to Afghanistan, despite UNHCR’s protests.
“Tajikistan must stop detaining and deporting refugees, an action that clearly puts lives at risk,” said Elizabeth Tan, UNHCR’s Director of International Protection. “Forced return of refugees is against the law and runs contrary to the principle of non-refoulement, a cornerstone of international refugee law.”
Separate from legal ramifications, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also expressed concern on Thursday over the ability of returning refugees to make a living.
Richard Trenchard, Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Afghanistan, warned that, “almost half the total population face acute food insecurity – hunger on a daily basis.”
The legal and physical perils faced by returning refugees have therefore been compounded by the ongoing food insecurity crisis, which has become more acute in the year since the Taliban takeover.
To combat this nascent crisis, the United States Government has announced an $80 million grant to the FAO. Specifically, the grant will be used to build Afghan resilience and bolster efforts to provide food security in the face of continuing drought, economic crisis and conflict.
The five-year contribution from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will meet farmers’ immediate needs and build healthier, more climate-smart and resilient livelihoods.
Through increasing nutritious food production, fostering environmental sustainability, promoting climate-smart agricultural practices and supporting the diversification of household incomes, FAO aims to revive struggling food markets.
As Mr. Trenchard reflected, “USAID’s generous support will help Afghanistan’s farmers to begin seeing beyond the current crisis and start laying foundations for future recovery.”
The direct outcome of investments by the US and FAO will be the increased production and processing of nutritious food. However, the butterfly effect of such development will be improved economic resilience, enhanced public health, and strengthed community security.
Significant environmental benefits will also be achieved through the planting of new forests, climate-smart pasture development, river bank management and reducing soil erosion.
The projects have been designed to encourage engagement by historically oppressed groups in safe income-generating activities.
FAO fosters gender inclusive and intergenerational collaboration to enhance access to local markets and create microfinancing opportunities.
These initiatives target various products including dairy, livestock, crops and aim both to give people tools such as zero-energy cold storages, micro solar dryers and equipment for safe collection and handling of milk and to expand frayed market infrastructures.
Therefore, these schemes are essential because they will not only meet immediate needs, but also eliminate the potential for future insecurity, FAO said.
