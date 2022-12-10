Hekmatyar says his attackers were Tajik nationals carrying Daesh flag

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2022)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, said on Friday that last week’s attack near his office involved Tajik nationals who carried the Daesh flag but said he was waiting for the investigation to wrap up before laying the blame on any one group.

An explosion happened outside the office of Hizb-e-Islami in Kabul last week, killing one of Hekmatyar’s guards and wounding two others. The incident involved two attackers.

“We are in no hurry to accuse any group of carrying out the crime,” Hekmatyar said while delivering Friday sermon. “We will patiently and thoroughly investigate the incident.”

“After carrying out the investigation according to the Islamic principles, we will decide about the perpetrators of the crime,” he said.

Hekmatyar also called on his supporters to prepare for another war.

“You have the abilities to free this country from the harming of this murderer, treacherous and anti-Islam group,” Hekmatyar said.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile says the investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA, says Hekmatyar’s comments about war, was meant as a call for his security measures to be stepped up.