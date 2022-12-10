Latest News
UNAMA calls on IEA to live up to human rights commitments
Marking Human Rights Day, the United Nations on Saturday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to live up to commitments enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to which Afghanistan was a signatory.
“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, and those who assume to govern have an immense responsibility as duty-bearers to each and every man, woman and child,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
UNAMA said that the IEA have taken some steps seemingly aimed at the protection and promotion of human rights. These have included an amnesty for former government officials and security force members, a decree on women’s rights and a code of conduct relating to prisoners, as well as the creation of a special commission to deal with complaints of violations of media freedoms.
Despite these, there has been a marked deterioration of the population’s enjoyment of their basic human rights and freedoms, for which the de facto authorities are responsible and accountable, UNAMA said in a statement.
“If Afghanistan’s de facto leaders hope to deliver on their vision and promise of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, they must invest in the fundamental building blocks that underpin a cohesive society,” said Fiona Frazer, Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Afghanistan. “The first step is recognizing the human dignity and human rights of every Afghan woman, man, girl and boy.”
IEA, however, says women’s rights are now ensured in Afghanistan more than ever.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA, said that the international organizations should release factual reports about the human rights situation in Afghanistan.
MoRR’s deputy minister travels to Iran
The Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriations, Abdul Rahman Rashid, along with an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation left Kabul on a five-day trip to Tehran on Saturday, officials said.
The aim of the trip is to address the problems of Afghan immigrants in neighboring countries, especially in Iran and Pakistan.
According to Rashid, a meeting is expected to be held between the representatives of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
“Our trip to Iran is for the purpose of a quadrilateral meeting with representatives of the Islamic Emirate, Pakistan, Iran and the World Organization for Migration,” said Rashid.
MoRR’s deputy added that he would discuss with Iranian officials about facilities for Afghan immigrants in Iran, prevention of forced deportation and residence for them.
“The agenda of the trip is to resolve the problems of Afghan refugees and we will sign an understanding memorandum with Iran and Pakistan on how to solve refugees’ problems and to make them return back to their country voluntarily,” he said.
A number of experts meanwhile express hope that this trip can provide facilities for the immigrants.
Currently, more than three million Afghan refugees live in Iran and another three million live in Pakistan, according to reports.
The Ministry of Refugees, however, has stated that they will try to distribute land to those immigrants who voluntarily return to the country.
Hekmatyar says his attackers were Tajik nationals carrying Daesh flag
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, said on Friday that last week’s attack near his office involved Tajik nationals who carried the Daesh flag but said he was waiting for the investigation to wrap up before laying the blame on any one group.
An explosion happened outside the office of Hizb-e-Islami in Kabul last week, killing one of Hekmatyar’s guards and wounding two others. The incident involved two attackers.
“We are in no hurry to accuse any group of carrying out the crime,” Hekmatyar said while delivering Friday sermon. “We will patiently and thoroughly investigate the incident.”
“After carrying out the investigation according to the Islamic principles, we will decide about the perpetrators of the crime,” he said.
Hekmatyar also called on his supporters to prepare for another war.
“You have the abilities to free this country from the harming of this murderer, treacherous and anti-Islam group,” Hekmatyar said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile says the investigation into the attack is ongoing.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA, says Hekmatyar’s comments about war, was meant as a call for his security measures to be stepped up.
China, Saudi Arabia stress importance of supporting efforts for Afghanistan stability
China and Saudi Arabia stressed in a joint statement the importance of supporting efforts being made to achieve security and stability in Afghanistan, and ensuring the country does not become a haven for terrorist and extremist groups.
On Thursday, China and Saudi Arabia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh.
They also struck 34 investment deals worth $30 billion.
According to the joint statement released on Friday, Riyadh and Beijing also stressed the importance of strengthening aid efforts exerted by the international community to stop the ongoing deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and to deliver aid to the Afghan people.
