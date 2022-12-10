UNAMA calls on IEA to live up to human rights commitments

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2022)

Marking Human Rights Day, the United Nations on Saturday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to live up to commitments enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to which Afghanistan was a signatory.

“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, and those who assume to govern have an immense responsibility as duty-bearers to each and every man, woman and child,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

UNAMA said that the IEA have taken some steps seemingly aimed at the protection and promotion of human rights. These have included an amnesty for former government officials and security force members, a decree on women’s rights and a code of conduct relating to prisoners, as well as the creation of a special commission to deal with complaints of violations of media freedoms.

Despite these, there has been a marked deterioration of the population’s enjoyment of their basic human rights and freedoms, for which the de facto authorities are responsible and accountable, UNAMA said in a statement.

“If Afghanistan’s de facto leaders hope to deliver on their vision and promise of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, they must invest in the fundamental building blocks that underpin a cohesive society,” said Fiona Frazer, Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Afghanistan. “The first step is recognizing the human dignity and human rights of every Afghan woman, man, girl and boy.”

IEA, however, says women’s rights are now ensured in Afghanistan more than ever.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA, said that the international organizations should release factual reports about the human rights situation in Afghanistan.