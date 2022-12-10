China, Saudi Arabia stress importance of supporting efforts for Afghanistan stability

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2022)

The Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriations, Abdul Rahman Rashid, along with an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation left Kabul on a five-day trip to Tehran on Saturday, officials said.

The aim of the trip is to address the problems of Afghan immigrants in neighboring countries, especially in Iran and Pakistan.

According to Rashid, a meeting is expected to be held between the representatives of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“Our trip to Iran is for the purpose of a quadrilateral meeting with representatives of the Islamic Emirate, Pakistan, Iran and the World Organization for Migration,” said Rashid.

MoRR’s deputy added that he would discuss with Iranian officials about facilities for Afghan immigrants in Iran, prevention of forced deportation and residence for them.

“The agenda of the trip is to resolve the problems of Afghan refugees and we will sign an understanding memorandum with Iran and Pakistan on how to solve refugees’ problems and to make them return back to their country voluntarily,” he said.

A number of experts meanwhile express hope that this trip can provide facilities for the immigrants.

Currently, more than three million Afghan refugees live in Iran and another three million live in Pakistan, according to reports.

The Ministry of Refugees, however, has stated that they will try to distribute land to those immigrants who voluntarily return to the country.