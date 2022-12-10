4.2 million children out of school in Afghanistan: UNICEF

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2022)

The United Nations said on Friday 4.2 million children are out of school in Afghanistan, about 60 percent of whom are girls.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund said that in some provinces like Kandahar over 85 percent of girls are out of school.

“In Afghanistan in 2022, UNICEF reached 300,000 children, 55% of whom were girls, through our community based education classes,” UNICEF said. “These classes help us to reach children who don’t have access to public schools.”

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Already strained by decades of conflict and natural disasters, and now distanced from the global community, the situation for children and families is deteriorating, UNICEF said.

It said that the agency scales up its programs in Afghanistan.

“Our appeal seeks $1.65 billion to meet the critical humanitarian needs of 19 million people, including 10 million children,” UNICEF said.

“Without the continuation of lifesaving funding, Afghanistan will remain at the brink of catastrophe,” UNICEF warned.