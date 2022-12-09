2,000 kg drugs destroyed in Zabul

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2022)

Local officials in Zabul say 2,000 kilograms of drugs seized recently were torched and destroyed in the southern Afghan province.

The drugs had been seized at a security checkpoint while being transported in Shah Joy district, said Abdul Sattar, head of operations at counter-narcotics department of Zabul.

He said that one person was arrested in connection with the smuggling of the drugs, and was referred for prosecution.

In a major crackdown on illegal practices in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader in April issued a decree banning the cultivation of poppies.

The decree stated that in addition to this, usage, transportation, trade, export and import of all types of narcotics are strictly banned.