Helmand officials say rescued seven passengers facing death in desert
Officials in Helmand province say they have rescued seven members of a family after their vehicle broke down in the desert.
The provincial Directorate of Information and Culture said in a statement that the family, consisting of three men, one woman and three children, was stranded at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the desert in Bahramcha district.
According to the statement, local authorities received information about the accident at 10 p.m. and a rescue operation started under the leadership of the district governor.
The stranded passengers were found at 3:00 p.m. and were shifted to the district center.
The statement said that the rescued people were in stable condition and were discharged to their home on Wednesday morning.
Muttaqi tells national cricket team they are role models for all Afghans
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with the national cricket team on Tuesday that they stand as role models for the nation.
“When you win on the cricket field, an engineer thinks about winning in his profession, a doctor thinks about winning in his profession, a teacher thinks that in his profession, he will present qualified individuals so that the country can develop in all areas,” Muttaqi said.
He stated that the Afghan team managed to be among the best teams in the world under difficult conditions.
“It is a source of happiness that every section praises you. No one opposes you. It is hoped that you will also remain committed to national and Islamic interests… Religion does not conflict with sports. With your religiosity, hundreds of thousands of young people will acquire religiosity,” Muttaqi said.
He wished the team success in the upcoming series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in the Asia Cup and the World Cup.
In the meeting, Mirwais Ashraf, acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said that since he secured the post, there has been no interference from the government in the appointments in the board and selection of players.
“We have said at the international level that the cricket board is independent and there is no political interference in it,” Ashraf said.
Pakistan’s human rights minister does not see Afghan involvement in cross border attacks
Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Riaz Pirzada has said that he does not see the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) involvement in recent terror incidents across Pakistan, adding that there are misunderstandings between the two countries.
The minister’s remarks come as a stark contradiction to recent statements issued by the government and the army who have repeatedly raised concerns over the use of Afghan soil by militants for cross-border terrorism.
Recently, an attack on a military installation in Balochistan’s Zhob Cantt, and another attack on security forces in Balochistan’s Sui resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers. Pakistani government claimed that the perpetrators of the Zhob attack were Afghan nationals.
Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also urged the Afghan government to take “concrete measures” towards denying the use of its soil for terrorism.
In an interview with Dawn News, Pakistan’s human rights minister recalled the Afghan authorities’ statement forbidding attacks in Pakistan.
“A few things are taking place beyond [their knowledge] but as far as the Taliban (IEA) … even today, their defence minister’s statement has come that they would not allow any person to commit any act against Pakistan and that this is not jihad.”
When asked about the increase in the number of Afghan nationals in Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said they were allowed into the country by the previous PTI government.
“They were the ones who were brought by your own people, who gave permission during the previous tenure to bring them in the [mainstream],” he said.
When asked if he thought there were “misunderstandings” between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pirzada concurred. He went on to say that in his opinion, the Afghan leadership was being “quite honest with Iran, Saudi Arabia, China and Pakistan”.
The minister further said the blood of Pakistanis and Afghans was “the same”, highlighting the socio-cultural as well as linguistic ties between the two countries.
“So, I do not think that Afghanistan would be this disloyal to Pakistan. I do not accept this,” he said.
IRC warns of growing crisis in Afghanistan amid aid funding cuts
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned that cuts to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan have contributed towards a 60% increase in the number of people in need of assistance, alongside economic challenges, climate change, and reduced access to basic services.
Just 23% of required funds for this year’s humanitarian response plan have been received, the IRC said in a statement Tuesday.
However, the organization stated that despite major obstacles, the humanitarian response has successfully averted famine for the past two winters in a row thanks to donor commitment to sustaining support for Afghan civilians.
“The significant scale-up of the humanitarian response has brought the number of people on the brink of famine down by nearly 3 million this year alone – a remarkable feat that helped young children, who are most vulnerable during a food crisis, especially,” the statement read.
Salma Ben Aissa, IRC Afghanistan Director, said: “Since August 15th 2021, Afghanistan has continued to suffer from a rapid economic collapse. Ordinary Afghans have paid the price; people who previously had jobs and were self-sufficient are now reliant on humanitarian aid and many families can no longer afford to feed themselves.
“Two years later the economy remains cut off from international systems and 28.8 million people require humanitarian assistance, while nearly the entire population lives in poverty. Almost 80% of those in need are women and girls,” she said.
According to her, steps by the international community to expand and support the delivery of humanitarian aid, including through extensive sanctions exemptions, have saved countless lives.
“This year, in the face of significant challenges humanitarian actors have been able to maintain and expand their activities to deliver life saving assistance to over 17 million Afghans,” she said.
However, she stated that despite the successes achieved, the IRC is growing “deeply fearful for the future of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan in the face of continued funding shortfalls, which put millions of lives at risk.”
“This is a critical moment for Afghanistan; donors should commit to supporting the humanitarian response in a long-term and flexible manner to ensure assistance continues to reach those that need it most, and that Afghans are able to stand on their own two feet. Without this commitment, millions will continue to face hunger and an uncertain future,” she said.
