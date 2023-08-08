Latest News
IRC warns of growing crisis in Afghanistan amid aid funding cuts
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned that cuts to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan have contributed towards a 60% increase in the number of people in need of assistance, alongside economic challenges, climate change, and reduced access to basic services.
Just 23% of required funds for this year’s humanitarian response plan have been received, the IRC said in a statement Tuesday.
However, the organization stated that despite major obstacles, the humanitarian response has successfully averted famine for the past two winters in a row thanks to donor commitment to sustaining support for Afghan civilians.
“The significant scale-up of the humanitarian response has brought the number of people on the brink of famine down by nearly 3 million this year alone – a remarkable feat that helped young children, who are most vulnerable during a food crisis, especially,” the statement read.
Salma Ben Aissa, IRC Afghanistan Director, said: “Since August 15th 2021, Afghanistan has continued to suffer from a rapid economic collapse. Ordinary Afghans have paid the price; people who previously had jobs and were self-sufficient are now reliant on humanitarian aid and many families can no longer afford to feed themselves.
“Two years later the economy remains cut off from international systems and 28.8 million people require humanitarian assistance, while nearly the entire population lives in poverty. Almost 80% of those in need are women and girls,” she said.
According to her, steps by the international community to expand and support the delivery of humanitarian aid, including through extensive sanctions exemptions, have saved countless lives.
“This year, in the face of significant challenges humanitarian actors have been able to maintain and expand their activities to deliver life saving assistance to over 17 million Afghans,” she said.
However, she stated that despite the successes achieved, the IRC is growing “deeply fearful for the future of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan in the face of continued funding shortfalls, which put millions of lives at risk.”
“This is a critical moment for Afghanistan; donors should commit to supporting the humanitarian response in a long-term and flexible manner to ensure assistance continues to reach those that need it most, and that Afghans are able to stand on their own two feet. Without this commitment, millions will continue to face hunger and an uncertain future,” she said.
AWCC celebrates its 25th anniversary
Afghanistan’s leading cell phone and internet service provider, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), celebrated its 25th anniversary this week at an official ceremony hosted by the company’s founder and chairman Dr Ehsanullah Bayat.
Established in 1998, AWCC was the first mobile phone company in the country and continues to provide world-class services to millions of people across Afghanistan.
Marking this milestone at an event in Kabul on Sunday, Bayat pointed out that the company is the leading network in Afghanistan and that its spirit has strengthened over the years because of its loyal customers.
“Our pioneering spirit has not only survived but has also become stronger because our customers have recognized this spirit, and with their loyalty to AWCC have made this network the most popular and the leading telecommunications network in Afghanistan,” Bayat said.
He emphasized that AWCC has been able to expand its activities in Afghanistan with the cooperation of the Islamic Emirate government, and in addition to rebuilding existing sites and building new sites, AWCC has also rolled out fast internet services to many remote areas.
“Let me thank the leadership of the government as with their cooperation we were able to expand our network and develop the company. Thanks to the honorable Minister of Communications and Information Technology that as a result of close cooperation with him, we were able to rebuild our sites and have sites in the areas where we did not have,” Bayat said.
At the ceremony, officials of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology hailed the efforts and achievements of AWCC over the past 25 years. The Acting Minister of Communications and Information Technology Najibullah Haqqani said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the development and advancement of technology in Afghanistan.
“AWCC has come a long way and has achievements. We appreciate the efforts of the leadership of this company. Technology is a reality and an urgent necessity, but the Islamic Emirate is committed to fulfill this necessity and has been and will be committed to its development and expansion,” Haqqani said.
AWCC officials meanwhile said they are committed to providing telecommunication and internet services to people living in remote areas of Afghanistan.
“We are committed to balanced development, we are also committed to good quality and we want to provide services in remote areas,” Aliullah Sarwari, CEO of AWCC, said.
Sarwari also said that the promise of AWCC to provide services through optical fiber will be realized soon.
AWCC officials said they are committed to meeting the current demands of society with the help of new technology in future so that Afghanistan does not lag behind the region and beyond.
Pakistan’s COAS says Afghans’ hand in terror incidents harmful to regional peace
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday said the “involvement of Afghan nationals” in terrorism incidents in Pakistan was “detrimental to regional peace [and] stability”, Dawn news reported.
The army chief’s remarks came days after the Foreign Office confirmed the involvement of Afghan terrorists in last month’s Zhob cantonment attack.
A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said that Munir addressed the incident during a visit to the Martyrs’ Memorial at Bala Hisar Fort in Peshawar, where he met tribal elders among others.
“The involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan government,” he is quoted as saying.
The agreement was signed in Qatar between the US and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in February 2020 to bring an end to the 2001–2021 war in Afghanistan.
Expressing concerns over the “sanctuaries available to banned outfits and [the] liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil”, Munir said: “Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs.”
The ISPR statement further quoted the COAS as saying: “With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area”.
It added that tribal elders assured the armed forces that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its ideology will “never be acceptable to any tribe and they will continue to stand with the state during the thick and thin.”
Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over the use of Afghan soil by militants for cross-border terrorism.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected these claims. Last week,the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that Pakistani officials are making baseless accusations against Afghanistan regarding the country’s security situation.
He said: “The Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against any other country.”
“If there is any concern related to this, it should be shared with the Islamic Emirate face to face, instead of making useless claims in the media and confusing the public mind,” Mujahid said adding: “Because making such claims is not in the interest of both countries and nations.”
The country has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November last year.
Afghanistan’s facing widespread shortage of skilled professionals
The acting head of Afghanistan Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVET) said on Tuesday during the department’s annual accountability report to the nation that Afghanistan is facing a shortage of skilled people in various fields, including mines and industry.
According to Ghulam Haidar Shuhamat, the age limit for students at the facility was removed by the Islamic Emirate and now citizens of any age can be trained by the Technical and Vocational Education Department.
Officials at the department said they started the process of registering people and their inventions and so far, 150 people are in the department’s database. Every year, 15,000 people from different departments graduate from this institution and enter the job market, he added.
Experts say that educational institutions, especially the Technical and Vocational Education Department, should prepare their curriculum according to the needs of the day so that those who graduate from these institutions are familiar with the way of working in the market.
