Sport
Hope, Pooran fire West Indies to World Cup qualifying win over Nepal
Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran hit centuries to propel the West Indies to a convincing 101-run win over Nepal at the World Cup Qualifier in Harare on Thursday.
Hope scored 132 while Pooran made a brisk 115 as the pair put on 216 for the fourth wicket to help the two-time champions post 339-7 after a bad start to the innings, AFP reported.
Kyle Mayers fell for just one and Johnson Charles was out for nought as the West Indies slumped to 9-2. Opener Brandon King made 32 before he was bowled by legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane.
“We were put on the back foot there,” said Hope.
“The key was absorbing as much pressure as possible and then find a way to transfer that pressure in the back end.
“Pooran made it a lot easier for me. The aim was to take it as deep as possible give us the best chance towards the end.”
Hope and Pooran joined forces in the 16th over and took the game away from Nepal, who were left to rue a dropped catch off Pooran early in his innings.
Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh put down a Pooran edge off left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi when the batsman was on just three.
With Hope ticking along at a more sedate pace, Pooran took on the role of aggressor before both players reached their hundreds in the 40th over.
Hope completed his 15th ODI ton off 107 balls before Pooran carved Gulsan Jha to the boundary a few deliveries later to bring up his second one-day century off 81 balls – four years after his first.
Dipendra Singh Airee eventually removed Pooran for 115 with a terrific catch off his own bowling but Rovman Powell kept the runs flowing with a quick-fire 29 alongside Jason Holder’s 16 not out.
Hope holed out to long-off in the final over for 132 and Keemo Paul was bowled off the last ball as Rajbanshi finished with 3-52.
Nepal’s chase began poorly with Alzarri Joseph uprooting Kushal Bhurtel’s off stump in the second over. Bhim Sharki soon followed when he was caught behind off Holder trying a scoop shot.
Several Nepali batsmen made decent starts but only Aarif Sheikh passed fifty, reaching 63 before falling to a stunning Pooran catch in the deep as his team was bowled out for 238.
Holder took 3-34 for the West Indies with Joseph, Paul and Akeal Hosein all picking up two wickets.
The West Indies have won their first two matches and moved above tournament hosts Zimbabwe on net run rate at the top of Group A. The two nations meet in their next match on Saturday.
Dutch condemn USA to third straight defeat
In Thursday’s other game, the Netherlands bounced back from an opening loss to Zimbabwe by condemning the United States to a third straight defeat.
Shayan Jahangir top-scored with 71 as the USA scrapped their way to 211-8, but Dutch captain Scott Edwards led his team to a five-wicket victory with an unbeaten 67 after Teja Nidamanuru steadied the innings with his 58.
The USA are eliminated from contention while the Netherlands and Nepal face off Saturday in a contest that will likely determine which team advances to the Super Six stage.
The qualifiers continue on Friday with surprise Group B leaders Oman hunting a third successive win against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo, while Scotland play the United Arab Emirates.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Sport
Leask powers Scotland to thrilling World Cup qualifying win over Ireland
Michael Leask smashed a brilliant 91 not out to lead Scotland to a dramatic one-wicket victory over Ireland from the final ball at the World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday.
Scotland were reeling at 152-7 in the 34th over, chasing 287 to win in Bulawayo, but Leask struck 91 from 61 balls to clinch a win to start their campaign, AFP reported.
Ireland, though, are on the brink of failing to reach a second straight World Cup after suffering a second successive Group B defeat after their opening loss to Oman.
Two teams from the 10-nation event in Zimbabwe will qualify for the main tournament to be held in India in October and November.
“We’ve had a few tough games against Ireland, so to get this against them is even more special,” said Leask, who was part of the side beaten by Ireland in the last World Cup Qualifier five years ago.
“We’ve got a great bunch of lads and this is just the start of our journey. This is how we’ll play our cricket, we’ll take things deep.”
Scotland are hoping to right the wrongs of the previous qualifying tournament in 2018, when they missed out on the World Cup in England and Wales as a controversial lbw decision and untimely rain saw them slip to an agonizing defeat by the West Indies.
Ireland also failed to qualify on that occasion, having reached the three previous World Cups.
“The first 10 overs when we were batting and the last 10 overs when we were bowling took the game away from us,” said Irish captain Andy Balbirnie.
“We’ll lick our wounds here and go again next game.”
Oman lead the early group B table, with three of five teams to reach the Super Six stage, after notching a second win from as many games with a five-wicket success against the United Arab Emirates.
Ireland were struggling at 70-5 after being put in to bat first as Brandon McMullen removed Paul Stirling, Balbirnie and Harry Tector with the new ball.
But Curtis Campher hit back with a magnificent 120 from 108 balls, aided by George Dockrell’s 69.
McMullen finished with 5-34 from seven overs as the Irish posted 286-8 from their 50 overs.
Scotland made a solid start to their chase but the loss of Christopher McBride, trapped lbw by Campher for 56, started a collapse of four wickets for 32 runs from 90-2.
The Scots were still 135 runs away from victory when Chris Greaves fell to Dockrell for 20, but Mark Watt joined forces with Leask in an 82-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Scotland eventually needed eight from the final over bowled by Mark Adair with two wickets in hand and looked set to win when Tector’s poor misfield gifted Leask a four from the first delivery.
But number 10 Safyaan Sherif was then dismissed with three runs still needed.
Leask scampered a bye to get back on strike for the last ball with two still required, before edging his ninth four, to go with four sixes, past his own stumps to secure a famous victory.
Ireland may need to beat former world champions Sri Lanka in their next game on Sunday to keep their hopes alive, while Scotland are next in action against the UAE on Friday.
Oman backed up their surprise success over Ireland with another impressive run chase to inflict a second loss on the UAE.
Aayan Afzal Khan smashed an unbeaten 58 to drag the UAE up to 227-8 batting first.
But fifties from Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan and Mohammad Nadeem helped Oman ease to their target with four overs to spare.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Sport
Pakistan asks for WC warm up match swap so as not to play Afghanistan
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly asked the International Cricket Council if they can play another team and not Afghanistan in the World Cup warm ups later this year.
Citing PCB sources, Geo News said that Pakistan wants to play a non-Asian team instead of Afghanistan in World Cup warm-ups.
PCB has reasoned that the Pakistan team would have played Afghanistan in the Asia Cup which will take place ahead of the World Cup. The PCB feels another match against Afghanistan will not be beneficial to the team.
Earlier reports also indicated that Pakistan had asked to swap venues for the matches against Afghanistan and Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in India.
Sport
Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier
Sikandar Raza delivered an allrounder’s masterclass to help Zimbabwe to a convincing six-wicket win over the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier on Tuesday.
After first bagging four Dutch wickets, Raza then hit an entertaining unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls – the fastest ever hundred in one-day internationals by a Zimbabwe player.
The Netherlands had posted 315 for six wickets thanks to 88 from Vikramjit Singh, 83 from skipper Scott Edwards and 59 from Max O’Dowd, AFP reported.
Saqib Zulfiqar chipped in with a run-a-ball 34 not out to boost the total off their allotted 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.
Raza proved to be the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets for 55 runs off his 10 overs.
Zimbabwe’s run chase never seemed in doubt as Sean Williams hit a 58-ball 91 after openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie had contributed 50 and 40 runs respectively.
It was left to Raza to strike the winning runs, however, hoisting Logan van Beek over mid-off and into the stands for his eighth six in a spectacular display of power batting that had earlier seen him strike three consecutive sixes off Shariz Ahmad.
“I just wanted to go out there,” said the 37-year-old Pakistan-born allrounder, who sealed victory with 55 balls remaining.
“The platform was already set, I just wanted to stay humble and respect every ball but it was there, I went for it.
“As long as we win the game, we are happy and we are happy for each other’s performance.”
Nepal meanwhile beat the United States by six wickets in their Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier – also on Tuesday.
Karachi-born wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir hit an unbeaten 100 to help the US team reach 207 all out off 49 overs after recovering from being 18 for four wickets.
Sushant Modani chipped in with 42 and Gajanand Singh 26, but the next best score was 12 and seven batsmen failed to make double digits as Karan Khatri Chhetri and Gulsan Jha shared seven wickets between them.
Bhim Sharki hit an unbeaten 77 while Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee pitched in with 39 runs apiece as Nepal sealed the victory with ease, ending on 211/4 with 42 balls remaining.
It was a second defeat for the Americans after they went down to the West Indies in their opening game.
The action continues on Wednesday, with Ireland facing Scotland and Oman taking on the United Arab Emirates in Group B matches at Bulawayo.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.
The action continues on Wednesday, with Ireland facing Scotland and Oman taking on the United Arab Emirates in Group B matches at Bulawayo.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Tahawol: UNSC’s meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Hope, Pooran fire West Indies to World Cup qualifying win over Nepal
Balkh Ulema urges IEA to give them more input in government decisions
Saar: Pakistan’s call for treating Afghans with respect discussed
IEA welcomes some parts of UNAMA chief’s report to UNSC on Afghanistan
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan
Tahawol: UNSC’s meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s call for treating Afghans with respect discussed
Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Saar: World concerned about security situation in Afghanistan
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
-
Regional5 days ago
Greece boat disaster: A Pakistani father’s anguish over his missing son
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan seek venue swap for World Cup matches vs Afghanistan, Australia
-
Latest News5 days ago
Two historical monuments in Takhar in danger of collapsing
-
Latest News5 days ago
Abandoning Afghanistan would lead to unimaginable consequences: Pakistan FM
-
Sport3 days ago
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup Qualifier
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi’s new airline Riyadh Air debuts livery at Paris air show
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan recalled by Afghanistan for Bangladesh ODI series