Leask powers Scotland to thrilling World Cup qualifying win over Ireland
Michael Leask smashed a brilliant 91 not out to lead Scotland to a dramatic one-wicket victory over Ireland from the final ball at the World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday.
Scotland were reeling at 152-7 in the 34th over, chasing 287 to win in Bulawayo, but Leask struck 91 from 61 balls to clinch a win to start their campaign, AFP reported.
Ireland, though, are on the brink of failing to reach a second straight World Cup after suffering a second successive Group B defeat after their opening loss to Oman.
Two teams from the 10-nation event in Zimbabwe will qualify for the main tournament to be held in India in October and November.
“We’ve had a few tough games against Ireland, so to get this against them is even more special,” said Leask, who was part of the side beaten by Ireland in the last World Cup Qualifier five years ago.
“We’ve got a great bunch of lads and this is just the start of our journey. This is how we’ll play our cricket, we’ll take things deep.”
Scotland are hoping to right the wrongs of the previous qualifying tournament in 2018, when they missed out on the World Cup in England and Wales as a controversial lbw decision and untimely rain saw them slip to an agonizing defeat by the West Indies.
Ireland also failed to qualify on that occasion, having reached the three previous World Cups.
“The first 10 overs when we were batting and the last 10 overs when we were bowling took the game away from us,” said Irish captain Andy Balbirnie.
“We’ll lick our wounds here and go again next game.”
Oman lead the early group B table, with three of five teams to reach the Super Six stage, after notching a second win from as many games with a five-wicket success against the United Arab Emirates.
Ireland were struggling at 70-5 after being put in to bat first as Brandon McMullen removed Paul Stirling, Balbirnie and Harry Tector with the new ball.
But Curtis Campher hit back with a magnificent 120 from 108 balls, aided by George Dockrell’s 69.
McMullen finished with 5-34 from seven overs as the Irish posted 286-8 from their 50 overs.
Scotland made a solid start to their chase but the loss of Christopher McBride, trapped lbw by Campher for 56, started a collapse of four wickets for 32 runs from 90-2.
The Scots were still 135 runs away from victory when Chris Greaves fell to Dockrell for 20, but Mark Watt joined forces with Leask in an 82-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Scotland eventually needed eight from the final over bowled by Mark Adair with two wickets in hand and looked set to win when Tector’s poor misfield gifted Leask a four from the first delivery.
But number 10 Safyaan Sherif was then dismissed with three runs still needed.
Leask scampered a bye to get back on strike for the last ball with two still required, before edging his ninth four, to go with four sixes, past his own stumps to secure a famous victory.
Ireland may need to beat former world champions Sri Lanka in their next game on Sunday to keep their hopes alive, while Scotland are next in action against the UAE on Friday.
Oman backed up their surprise success over Ireland with another impressive run chase to inflict a second loss on the UAE.
Aayan Afzal Khan smashed an unbeaten 58 to drag the UAE up to 227-8 batting first.
But fifties from Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan and Mohammad Nadeem helped Oman ease to their target with four overs to spare.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Pakistan asks for WC warm up match swap so as not to play Afghanistan
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly asked the International Cricket Council if they can play another team and not Afghanistan in the World Cup warm ups later this year.
Citing PCB sources, Geo News said that Pakistan wants to play a non-Asian team instead of Afghanistan in World Cup warm-ups.
PCB has reasoned that the Pakistan team would have played Afghanistan in the Asia Cup which will take place ahead of the World Cup. The PCB feels another match against Afghanistan will not be beneficial to the team.
Earlier reports also indicated that Pakistan had asked to swap venues for the matches against Afghanistan and Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in India.
Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier
Sikandar Raza delivered an allrounder’s masterclass to help Zimbabwe to a convincing six-wicket win over the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier on Tuesday.
After first bagging four Dutch wickets, Raza then hit an entertaining unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls – the fastest ever hundred in one-day internationals by a Zimbabwe player.
The Netherlands had posted 315 for six wickets thanks to 88 from Vikramjit Singh, 83 from skipper Scott Edwards and 59 from Max O’Dowd, AFP reported.
Saqib Zulfiqar chipped in with a run-a-ball 34 not out to boost the total off their allotted 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.
Raza proved to be the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets for 55 runs off his 10 overs.
Zimbabwe’s run chase never seemed in doubt as Sean Williams hit a 58-ball 91 after openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie had contributed 50 and 40 runs respectively.
It was left to Raza to strike the winning runs, however, hoisting Logan van Beek over mid-off and into the stands for his eighth six in a spectacular display of power batting that had earlier seen him strike three consecutive sixes off Shariz Ahmad.
“I just wanted to go out there,” said the 37-year-old Pakistan-born allrounder, who sealed victory with 55 balls remaining.
“The platform was already set, I just wanted to stay humble and respect every ball but it was there, I went for it.
“As long as we win the game, we are happy and we are happy for each other’s performance.”
Nepal meanwhile beat the United States by six wickets in their Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier – also on Tuesday.
Karachi-born wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir hit an unbeaten 100 to help the US team reach 207 all out off 49 overs after recovering from being 18 for four wickets.
Sushant Modani chipped in with 42 and Gajanand Singh 26, but the next best score was 12 and seven batsmen failed to make double digits as Karan Khatri Chhetri and Gulsan Jha shared seven wickets between them.
Bhim Sharki hit an unbeaten 77 while Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee pitched in with 39 runs apiece as Nepal sealed the victory with ease, ending on 211/4 with 42 balls remaining.
It was a second defeat for the Americans after they went down to the West Indies in their opening game.
The action continues on Wednesday, with Ireland facing Scotland and Oman taking on the United Arab Emirates in Group B matches at Bulawayo.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup Qualifier
Cricketing minnows Oman pulled off a massive upset by beating Ireland by five wickets in their opening World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo on Monday, the Gulf sultanate’s first-ever victory over a Test nation in an ODI.
The other Group B match saw Sri Lanka crush the United Arab Emirates by 175 runs.
George Dockrell hit 91 not out and Harry Tector 52 as Ireland reached a respectable 281 for seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs, AFP reported.
But they hadn’t counted on the fighting qualities of an Omani side for whom opener Kashyap Prajapati hit 72, while skipper Zeeshan Maqsood pitched in with 59, Aqib Ilyas 52 and Mohammad Nadeem 46 not out.
A triumphant Maqsood said it was an “honor” to have beaten Ireland, eventually by five wickets with 11 balls remaining.
“If we continue like this, some more results will be in our favor. It was a collective and combined performance, which we need to beat a good side. We came here to go there (to India) and play.”
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie called the defeat “very disappointing”.
“We felt like we had a pretty good score,” he said. “280 in a one-day game is pretty good. They were hard to bowl to at times. We felt right in the game.
“Oman’s win didn’t take us by surprise… it’s a long tournament. We need to get back into it pretty quickly.”
The second Group B game was much more academic, Sri Lanka racking up a massive 355 for six wickets off their 50 overs.
There were four half-centuries thanks to Kusal Mendis (78), Sadeera Samarawickrama (73), Pathum Nissanka (57) and Dimuth Karunaratne (52), while Charith Asalanka chipped in with 48 not out.
The UAE were in the chase for the first 30 overs, but the tail collapsed, the last five wickets falling for just 13 runs.
Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a first ODI five-wicket haul with 6-24 off eight overs as Sri Lanka bowled the UAE out for 180.
“We know he is going to do the job always,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said of Hasaranga.
“We’ve been playing well in the recent past. Playing qualifiers is always special but we don’t take pressure when we play cricket.”
The action continues Tuesday, with hosts Zimbabwe facing the Netherlands and Nepal taking on the United States in the second round of Group A matches at Harare.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
