Sport
Pakistan asks for WC warm up match swap so as not to play Afghanistan
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly asked the International Cricket Council if they can play another team and not Afghanistan in the World Cup warm ups later this year.
Citing PCB sources, Geo News said that Pakistan wants to play a non-Asian team instead of Afghanistan in World Cup warm-ups.
PCB has reasoned that the Pakistan team would have played Afghanistan in the Asia Cup which will take place ahead of the World Cup. The PCB feels another match against Afghanistan will not be beneficial to the team.
Earlier reports also indicated that Pakistan had asked to swap venues for the matches against Afghanistan and Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in India.
Sport
Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier
Sikandar Raza delivered an allrounder’s masterclass to help Zimbabwe to a convincing six-wicket win over the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier on Tuesday.
After first bagging four Dutch wickets, Raza then hit an entertaining unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls – the fastest ever hundred in one-day internationals by a Zimbabwe player.
The Netherlands had posted 315 for six wickets thanks to 88 from Vikramjit Singh, 83 from skipper Scott Edwards and 59 from Max O’Dowd, AFP reported.
Saqib Zulfiqar chipped in with a run-a-ball 34 not out to boost the total off their allotted 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.
Raza proved to be the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets for 55 runs off his 10 overs.
Zimbabwe’s run chase never seemed in doubt as Sean Williams hit a 58-ball 91 after openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie had contributed 50 and 40 runs respectively.
It was left to Raza to strike the winning runs, however, hoisting Logan van Beek over mid-off and into the stands for his eighth six in a spectacular display of power batting that had earlier seen him strike three consecutive sixes off Shariz Ahmad.
“I just wanted to go out there,” said the 37-year-old Pakistan-born allrounder, who sealed victory with 55 balls remaining.
“The platform was already set, I just wanted to stay humble and respect every ball but it was there, I went for it.
“As long as we win the game, we are happy and we are happy for each other’s performance.”
Nepal meanwhile beat the United States by six wickets in their Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier – also on Tuesday.
Karachi-born wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir hit an unbeaten 100 to help the US team reach 207 all out off 49 overs after recovering from being 18 for four wickets.
Sushant Modani chipped in with 42 and Gajanand Singh 26, but the next best score was 12 and seven batsmen failed to make double digits as Karan Khatri Chhetri and Gulsan Jha shared seven wickets between them.
Bhim Sharki hit an unbeaten 77 while Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee pitched in with 39 runs apiece as Nepal sealed the victory with ease, ending on 211/4 with 42 balls remaining.
It was a second defeat for the Americans after they went down to the West Indies in their opening game.
The action continues on Wednesday, with Ireland facing Scotland and Oman taking on the United Arab Emirates in Group B matches at Bulawayo.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.
The action continues on Wednesday, with Ireland facing Scotland and Oman taking on the United Arab Emirates in Group B matches at Bulawayo.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Sport
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup Qualifier
Cricketing minnows Oman pulled off a massive upset by beating Ireland by five wickets in their opening World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo on Monday, the Gulf sultanate’s first-ever victory over a Test nation in an ODI.
The other Group B match saw Sri Lanka crush the United Arab Emirates by 175 runs.
George Dockrell hit 91 not out and Harry Tector 52 as Ireland reached a respectable 281 for seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs, AFP reported.
But they hadn’t counted on the fighting qualities of an Omani side for whom opener Kashyap Prajapati hit 72, while skipper Zeeshan Maqsood pitched in with 59, Aqib Ilyas 52 and Mohammad Nadeem 46 not out.
A triumphant Maqsood said it was an “honor” to have beaten Ireland, eventually by five wickets with 11 balls remaining.
“If we continue like this, some more results will be in our favor. It was a collective and combined performance, which we need to beat a good side. We came here to go there (to India) and play.”
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie called the defeat “very disappointing”.
“We felt like we had a pretty good score,” he said. “280 in a one-day game is pretty good. They were hard to bowl to at times. We felt right in the game.
“Oman’s win didn’t take us by surprise… it’s a long tournament. We need to get back into it pretty quickly.”
The second Group B game was much more academic, Sri Lanka racking up a massive 355 for six wickets off their 50 overs.
There were four half-centuries thanks to Kusal Mendis (78), Sadeera Samarawickrama (73), Pathum Nissanka (57) and Dimuth Karunaratne (52), while Charith Asalanka chipped in with 48 not out.
The UAE were in the chase for the first 30 overs, but the tail collapsed, the last five wickets falling for just 13 runs.
Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a first ODI five-wicket haul with 6-24 off eight overs as Sri Lanka bowled the UAE out for 180.
“We know he is going to do the job always,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said of Hasaranga.
“We’ve been playing well in the recent past. Playing qualifiers is always special but we don’t take pressure when we play cricket.”
The action continues Tuesday, with hosts Zimbabwe facing the Netherlands and Nepal taking on the United States in the second round of Group A matches at Harare.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Sport
Rashid Khan recalled by Afghanistan for Bangladesh ODI series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named an 18-strong squad for the three One Day Internationals against Bangladesh, and it includes also key player Rashid Khan.
The star spinner missed Afghanistan’s heavy defeat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month, with the ACB opting to give him some rest.
But the 24-year-old is back in the mix ahead of the ODI series, which is scheduled to start on July 5 in Chattogram.
“It’s very good news that everybody is in and everybody is back regarding their fitness and regarding their role in the team and we are quite happy for that,” ACB’s chief selector Asadullah Khan told Cricbuzz on Sunday.
Rashid is joined by five uncapped players in the squad, with Zia Akbar, Izharulhaq Naveed, Wafadar Momand, Abdur Rahman and Saleem Safi all included.
But there’s no place for rising star Noor Ahmad, who excelled alongside Rashid in the IPL.
However, the selectors explained that the 18-year-old is not yet high enough up the pecking order in One Day Internationals, but could well be included in the T20I matches to follow.
“Right now he (Noor) is very good in T20,” Asadullah Khan said. “Naveed Izhar will be in the one-day and he will back Rashid and Mujeeb, while in the T20 we should have somebody who has confidence. The format is totally changed and the mindset is totally changed and I don’t want to mess it up.”
Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh began with a one-off Test, which was won by a massive margin of 546 runs by the hosts. The three-match ODI encounter will be followed by a three-match T20I series.
Afghanistan squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Saleem Safi, Sayed Shirzad
Afghanistan reserves: Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi
Schedule for the ODI series:
First ODI, 5 July, Chattogram
Second ODI, 8 July, Chattogram
Third ODI, 11 July, Chattogram
Fossils show ancient long-necked sea beast’s ‘gruesome’ decapitation
Pakistan asks for WC warm up match swap so as not to play Afghanistan
Afghanistan discussed in high-level talks between Qatar and Iran
Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier
World ‘failing Afghanistan’ during major locust outbreak: aid group
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Region policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over Iran’s water rights discussed
Saar: UN’s meeting on Afghan human rights situation discussed
Tahawol: SIGAR’s new report on Afghanistan situation discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’
-
Business5 days ago
Dubai workshop discusses ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s payment system
-
Regional4 days ago
Life in Pakistan returns to normal as cyclone Biparjoy dissipates
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Archeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital
-
World3 days ago
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
-
Latest News5 days ago
Diarrhea kills 6 children in Balkh in last two months
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh crush Afghanistan by 546 runs in one-off Test
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN to broadcast World Cup Qualifier; Here’s what you need to know