HRW urges governments, IEA to reach agreement on banking issues
Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis cannot be effectively addressed unless the United States and other governments ease restrictions on the country’s banking sector to facilitate legitimate economic activity and humanitarian aid,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Thursday.
It said that the US air strike killing the al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri should not derail ongoing discussions between the US and Afghanistan to urgently reach an agreement allowing ordinary Afghans to engage in legitimate commercial activity.
“Afghanistan’s intensifying hunger and health crisis is urgent and at its root a banking crisis,” said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. “Regardless of the Taliban’s (IEA) status or credibility with outside governments, international economic restrictions are still driving the country’s catastrophe and hurting the Afghan people.”
Despite actions by the US and others to license banking transactions with Afghan entities, Afghanistan’s central bank remains unable to access its foreign currency reserves or process or receive most international transactions. As a result, the country continues to suffer from a major liquidity crisis and lack of banknotes, HRW noted.
Businesses, humanitarian groups, and private banks continue to report extensive restrictions on their operational capacities. At the same time, because outside donors have severely cut funding to support Afghanistan health, education, and other essential sectors, millions of Afghans have lost their incomes, according to HRW.
Overall, more than 90 percent of Afghans have been suffering from some form of food insecurity since last August, skipping meals or whole days of eating and engaging in extreme coping mechanisms to pay for food, including sending children to work, HRW said.
“Importers are struggling to pay for goods, humanitarian groups are facing problems with basic operations, and the Afghan diaspora can’t send enough money to their relatives and friends,” Sifton said. “Millions of hungry Afghans are experiencing the abysmal reality of seeing food at the market but being unable to purchase it.”
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment (ACCI) said Friday that fresh fruits exports have increased from the country abroad.
According to ACCI, the export of fresh fruits have increased significantly compared to previous years, and most of these fruits are exported to Pakistan, India and some other neighboring countries of Afghanistan.
ACCI members have added that if the export process continues in the same way, gardeners and traders can export fresh seasonal fruits regularly.
According to the members of this chamber, Pakistan has recently provided more facilities for Afghanistan’s exports.
However, producers and exporters of fresh fruit in the country said that compared to last year, melon products have decreased by 50 percent, adding that there is little consideration for the expenses and efforts of farmers for the price at which their products are sold, and there is a need for better marketing for their products.
Meanwhile, traders said that due to recent droughts and natural disasters, the harvest of fresh fruit has decreased.
On the other hand, the decrease in the price of Pakistani currency has caused traders to face many problems in trading goods with this country.
Economic experts said that the government should find different markets for the country’s fresh fruit exports.
According to them, in order to prevent the spoilage of farmers’ and gardeners’ products, cold storages should be set up in the country.
IEA to complete Afghan-Uzbek-Pak railway line
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) officials said Thursday preliminary work on finishing the railway project between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan (Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway) has started.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday in Kabul, ARA officials said that joint technical teams have started work and are half way through the initial phase.
“Inshallah we finish this project it may not only ensure the economy of Afghanistan but also guarantee the country’s security,” said Bakht Rehman Sharafat, General Director of the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA).
At the same time, ARA said that revenue from the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan railway line, which previously went to Uzbekistan, will now come to ARA.
“Afghanistan’s railway revenue was previously collected in Uzbekistan and then this country passed it on to Afghanistan but after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover we weren’t able to receive the revenue from Uzbekistan due to banking system crisis,” Sharafat said.
“Now, Afghanistan’s $12.5 million is with Uzbekistan which has not delivered it to the country yet.”
The railway line will connect the Trans-Corridor of Central Asia to Pakistan by the shortest route and will also provide an opportunity for South Asian countries to enter the markets of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Europe.
However, the railway administration has prioritized its plans and prioritized the projects where work is half finished or almost complete.
According to ARA, since the beginning of this year, more than three and a half million tons of goods have been transported using the existing line.
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
Ariana Afghan Airlines said on Thursday that it will soon resume passenger flights from Kabul to New Delhi.
The company wrote on its Facebook page: “The first flight from Kabul to New Delhi will be on Friday.”
According to Ariana Airline, in the first phase, there will be one flight from Kabul to New Delhi per week.
“Ariana Afghan Airlines is proud to resume its regular service to Delhi, India after a long period of time,” the company stated.
In August 2021, Ariana Airlines flights to some countries, including India, were suspended.
New Delhi is yet to comment about the resumption of Ariana Airlines flights to the country.
Ariana Airlines has already started its flights to Iran, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkey.
