Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment (ACCI) said Friday that fresh fruits exports have increased from the country abroad.

According to ACCI, the export of fresh fruits have increased significantly compared to previous years, and most of these fruits are exported to Pakistan, India and some other neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

ACCI members have added that if the export process continues in the same way, gardeners and traders can export fresh seasonal fruits regularly.

According to the members of this chamber, Pakistan has recently provided more facilities for Afghanistan’s exports.

However, producers and exporters of fresh fruit in the country said that compared to last year, melon products have decreased by 50 percent, adding that there is little consideration for the expenses and efforts of farmers for the price at which their products are sold, and there is a need for better marketing for their products.

Meanwhile, traders said that due to recent droughts and natural disasters, the harvest of fresh fruit has decreased.

On the other hand, the decrease in the price of Pakistani currency has caused traders to face many problems in trading goods with this country.

Economic experts said that the government should find different markets for the country’s fresh fruit exports.

According to them, in order to prevent the spoilage of farmers’ and gardeners’ products, cold storages should be set up in the country.