Hundreds of artifacts stopped from being smuggled out of Afghanistan in past year
National Museum of Afghanistan officials said on Sunday that in the past year, with the help of the security forces, they have seized about 500 ancient artifacts from smugglers across the country and transferred them to the National Museum.
The National Museum of Afghanistan holds important historical and cultural works from different periods.
Museum officials said that in the last six months, more than 400 other artifacts, obtained through excavations, are now being exhibited at the museum.
“In six months of this year, with the help of the security forces, 400 to 500 artifacts have been handed over to the National Museum in order to prevent the smuggling of artifacts, and another 400 artifacts have been officially handed over to us through the excavations of the Department of Archaeology. We displayed some of them in the cultural heritage celebration program,” said Zubair Abadi, the head of the National Museum of Afghanistan.
Officials said there are many artifacts in the museum, and dozens of visitors, including students, visit the facility daily.
“Compared to the past, many works have been brought to the museum in the past year and a half, and there are more relics in the National Museum, and we will protect these works with responsibility and faith,” said Safiullah, a museum employee.
On the other hand, some visitors have complained about the lack of facilities and the lack of research on historical artifacts at the museum and have called on the IEA to establish a research facility.
One visitor said his children had asked to visit the museum. He said the guide should be able to provide “information about the works and art to the visitors.”
Last week, on the occasion of World Museum Day, more than 100 ancient artifacts obtained from the Aynak copper mine went on display.
Haqqani calls for Afghanistan’s seat at the UN to be given to the IEA
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of interior, met with the head of UNAMA on Sunday and called on the United Nations to allow the IEA to take up Afghanistan’s seat at the UN.
Haqqani met with Roza Otunbayeva in Kabul and also discussed the improved security situation in the country.
“During the meeting, Roza Otunbayeva, the head of UNAMA & Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Afghanistan, said that the security of Afghanistan has improved significantly recently and the movement of people from remote areas to the center has increased,” the ministry stated.
According to the ministry, Otunbayeva also said the UN in the country has continued to provide help across various fields despite challenges.
The ministry also stated that Haqqani thanked the organization for its continued humanitarian assistance to the needy people of Afghanistan.
Afghan, Iranian defense delegations wrap up two days of talks
Two days of talks between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) defense ministry and Iran’s deputy chief of army staff Bahram Hussaini Mutlaq wrapped up in Kabul on Sunday.
The ministry of defense said talks were held between the two sides on border issues and it was agreed that coordination was needed between the two neighboring countries.
Mutlaq also met with Haji Mali Khan Seddigh, the IEA’s deputy chief of staff.
A statement noted that during the talks, the Afghan side said it sought “good relations with Iran and was committed to neighborly cooperation in different areas”.
The Iranian delegation, in turn, stressed Iran’s determination to forge good ties with Afghanistan, it added.
First Hajj flight departs from Kabul
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs (MoHRA) said that the first flight carrying 346 pilgrims left Kabul for Saudi Arabia on Saturday where the group will take part in the holy ritual.
A number of senior Islamic Emirate leaders including Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir; Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister; and the Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs were at the airport for the event.
The ministry said the process of seeing off Afghan pilgrims to perform Hajj had started from the capital and the process will soon start from other zones. According to the ministry, government officials and employees of the Ministry of Hajj were part of the first group who left for Saudi Arabia.
The ministry said that Kabir asked the Afghan pilgrims to offer prayers for peace, prosperity and sustainability of Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation meanwhile has said that it will transport about 30,000 Afghan pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year to perform Hajj.
“Around 30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan will visit Saudi Arabia to attend the Hajj ceremony this year,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry has said the cost for each pilgrim was 340,000 AFN (about $4,000).
The contract for transportation of Hajj pilgrims had been signed between MoHRA and Kam Air Company earlier.
