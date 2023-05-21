Haqqani calls for Afghanistan’s seat at the UN to be given to the IEA

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2023)

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of interior, met with the head of UNAMA on Sunday and called on the United Nations to allow the IEA to take up Afghanistan’s seat at the UN.

Haqqani met with Roza Otunbayeva in Kabul and also discussed the improved security situation in the country.

“During the meeting, Roza Otunbayeva, the head of UNAMA & Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Afghanistan, said that the security of Afghanistan has improved significantly recently and the movement of people from remote areas to the center has increased,” the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, Otunbayeva also said the UN in the country has continued to provide help across various fields despite challenges.

The ministry also stated that Haqqani thanked the organization for its continued humanitarian assistance to the needy people of Afghanistan.