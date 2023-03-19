Latest News
Hundreds of complicated processes in different institutions simplified: officials
The Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority announced Sunday it has simplified 304 complicated and time-consuming processes in various institutions.
The agreement to implement the processes was signed between the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority.
Officials in the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority stated that these processes, when implemented, lead to the improvement and acceleration of the work process in institutions.
Abdul Manan Arifullah, head of the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority, said: “We have simplified 304 processes in a number of ministries in 11 months.”
Neda Mohammad Nadim, Minister of Higher Education, said: “Our order to the existing directorates is to fully implement the simplified processes so that people’s problems can be solved in a better way.”
The head of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority also said that 139 work processes have been implemented in the six departments of this institution. He asked the officials of the Administrative Reforms and Civil Service Authority to implement these processes in the procurement department as well.
IEA’s supreme leader orders officials to sack sons from public offices
IEA’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has banned officials from hiring their sons and ordered them to be dismissed and replaced.
The Administrative Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan issued the decree attributed to Akhundzada, stating that sons of IEA officials working in government administrations based on personal connections have been fired.
The decree was announced on Saturday, March 18, stating that the officials of the ministries, departments, and administrations should refrain from recruiting employees based on family and personal ties.
As per the new verdict, all government officials who employed one or more sons at the same institution they are working for, are dismissed effective from the date of this announcement and should be replaced with new employees.
Typically, the recruitment process in government administrations is executed based on the decrees issued by Akhundzada or other senior IEA members.
In another decree, Akhundzada banned the cultivation of cannabis plants and emphasized that hereafter no one is allowed to cultivate cannabis on their land.
Normally, the cannabis plant is cultivated in semi-tropical regions of the country.
More than 2000 Afghan refugees return from Iran, Pakistan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has announced that more than 2000 Afghan refugees returned home from Iran and Pakistan.
On Saturday, the ministry of refugees and repatriation said on Twitter that 1851 Afghan refugees from Iran and 331 others from Pakistan returned home through Spin Boldak and Islamqala crossing points.
It is also stated that out of 331 returnees, 70 are Afghan detainees who were released from Pakistani prisons following the mediation of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.
Some of these returnees have been introduced to the United Nations agency for refugees to receive some essential aid, according to the IEA officials.
Moreover, it is reported that a considerable number of Afghan migrants return to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan over the past months. Some of these refugees chose to come back home willingly, others are forced to leave the host countries.
Over the past couple of weeks, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan have extradited thousands of Afghan nationals due to not having legal stay permits (visas).
IEA’s supreme leader bans cultivation of cannabis in Afghanistan
The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Hibatullah Akhundzada has issued a decree banning the cultivation of cannabis in the country.
The press office of the General Directorate of the Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has sent a memo to the media stating: “According to the decree of leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, cannabis cultivation in the country is Prohibited.
“The cultivation of cannabis plants is absolutely prohibited in the whole country, and after this, no one can plant cannabis on their land, otherwise their cultivation will be destroyed,” the decree said.
In the decree, the Ministry of Interior and other investigative agencies have been directed to arrest and refer anyone who breaks the law to court where punishment will be meted out in accordance with Sharia law.
Last year, Akhundzada issued a decree banning the cultivation, production and trafficking of narcotics.
