Hundreds of complicated processes in different institutions simplified: officials

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2023)

The Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority announced Sunday it has simplified 304 complicated and time-consuming processes in various institutions.

The agreement to implement the processes was signed between the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority.

Officials in the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority stated that these processes, when implemented, lead to the improvement and acceleration of the work process in institutions.

Abdul Manan Arifullah, head of the Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Authority, said: “We have simplified 304 processes in a number of ministries in 11 months.”

Neda Mohammad Nadim, Minister of Higher Education, said: “Our order to the existing directorates is to fully implement the simplified processes so that people’s problems can be solved in a better way.”

The head of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority also said that 139 work processes have been implemented in the six departments of this institution. He asked the officials of the Administrative Reforms and Civil Service Authority to implement these processes in the procurement department as well.