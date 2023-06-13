ICRC expands activities in Afghanistan 

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2023)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the organization’s activities in Afghanistan have increased since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021.

The organization’s officials made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday in Kandahar with local officials.

At the meeting, ICRC officials said they would work in coordination with the government.

They pointed out that these activities have been focused on health services, provision of healthy drinking water and also help to needy families.

“Some of our activities in Afghanistan are sustainable, such as services for the disabled, which have been going on for forty years,” said one of ICRC officials.

“Now, we have decided to cooperate with people in other sectors and we have continued this work in these two years.”

Kandahar officials meanwhile also asked the committee to cooperate more in the field of providing health services, and that the Islamic Emirate is ready for any kind of cooperation with this organization.

The Red Cross meanwhile has played an effective role in transporting and treating the wounded during conflicts and wars over the past four decades in Afghanistan. Now, that there is no more war in the country, this organization also wants to make changes in its activities