ICRC expands activities in Afghanistan
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the organization’s activities in Afghanistan have increased since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021.
The organization’s officials made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday in Kandahar with local officials.
At the meeting, ICRC officials said they would work in coordination with the government.
They pointed out that these activities have been focused on health services, provision of healthy drinking water and also help to needy families.
“Some of our activities in Afghanistan are sustainable, such as services for the disabled, which have been going on for forty years,” said one of ICRC officials.
“Now, we have decided to cooperate with people in other sectors and we have continued this work in these two years.”
Kandahar officials meanwhile also asked the committee to cooperate more in the field of providing health services, and that the Islamic Emirate is ready for any kind of cooperation with this organization.
The Red Cross meanwhile has played an effective role in transporting and treating the wounded during conflicts and wars over the past four decades in Afghanistan. Now, that there is no more war in the country, this organization also wants to make changes in its activities
US Secretary of State signs MoU with Afghan Evac Coalition
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Afghan Evac Coalition to facilitate evacuation of Afghans who worked with the Americans during their military presence in Afghanistan.
Blinken, speaking at the signing ceremony, said that the United States is determined to relocate and resettle its Afghan partners.
“When President Biden brought an end to America’s longest conflict, he made a commitment that the United States would continue to relocate and resettle our Afghan partners. We are determined – I am determined – to fulfill that pledge, just as this group is,” Blinken said.
Afghan Evac is a coalition of more than 200 organizations working alongside the US Government to support Afghan relocation efforts.
“We’ve relocated more than 24,000 Afghans to the United States and third countries since September 2021. Overall, we have relocated more than 97,000 Afghans to the United States,” Blinken said.
“The Memorandum of Understanding that we will shortly sign will allow us to keep sharing information with one another, to coordinate our outreach to additional civil society partners, to guide our ongoing efforts to find more, and better, ways to serve our Afghan partners – both those already here, and those yet to come – and keep pace with their evolving needs,” Blinken said.
This comes as foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, recently said that countries should not evacuate Afghan cadres and professionals under the excuse of threat to their lives.
Construction underway on small hydroelectric dam in Kunar
The Ministry of Energy and Water of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said the construction of a small power dam has started in Kunar Province.
According to the ministry the dam will be constructed in Shamkar Village, Khas Kunar District, Kunar Province, at a cost of over 800,000 afghanis.
This dam will have the capacity to produce 15 kilowatts of electricity and it will be completed within two months, the ministry said.
Hanafi meets with WFP chief, calls for more international support
Deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met with Carl Skau, the Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the UN’s World Food Program in Kabul on Monday where the two discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said.
According to the deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, Hanafi said that sanctions are not solutions and that it creates obstacles even against humanitarian operations, and he urged the international community to not neglect the effects of the long drought in Afghanistan, remove obstacles, and support development projects.
Hanafi also expressed his gratitude for the WFP’s assistance and help given to the needy and destitute people of Afghanistan. He also asked for more assistance for the people.
Hanafi pointed out that since the IEA took control of the country, security has been established and the country is no longer at war.
“With its brave decision, the Islamic Emirate declared amnesty, banned the use and trafficking of drugs, treated drug addicts and collected beggars from different places. However, despite that, the assistance of the international community, especially the United Nations, is not enough in the mentioned sectors and should be increased,” he said.
Hanafi said that corruption within the government in the country has been eliminated.
“Sanctions are not a solution and even have a negative impact on humanitarian activities, so the international community should take the path of interaction and dialogue with the Islamic Emirate,” Hanafi said.
Hanafi further added that: “The international community should not forget that Afghanistan has suffered due to the war and chaos of the past half century and recent droughts, and the implementation of development projects should continue to be supported.”
Carl Skau, WFP’s Deputy Executive Director said the organization has been involved in Afghanistan for 60 years in various sectors, including food security, nutrition, humanitarian aid and development. He said the WFP’s goal is to attract more international aid to the people of Afghanistan.
“Corruption was a major problem in the past, which fortunately has been eliminated, drugs have decreased and overall security has been ensured in Afghanistan,” Skau said.
The WFP’s Deputy Executive Director added that the people of Afghanistan have really suffered due to wars and climate change, so “we are trying to get more humanitarian aid to the poor people of Afghanistan.”
