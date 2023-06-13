Latest News
Domestic medicines expo opens in Kabul
An expo of domestically produced medicines and medical equipment was opened in Kabul on Tuesday.
At the opening ceremony of the expo, the head of the National Food and Drug Authority warned that companies should refrain from importing banned and low-quality drugs because it will affect local production.
“I ask the traders to stop smuggling. Those who smuggle medicines in bags should stop doing so for the sake of Allah. Have mercy over these people,” Abdulbari Omar said.
Deputy Minister of Economy also emphasized that if the import of low-quality medicines and its smuggling is stopped and domestic production is supported, Afghanistan will be on the road to self-sufficiency in terms of drug production.
“When one billion dollars of foreign currency is taken out of our country for the purchase of medicines, this has negative economic effects on the stability of our national currency. When the stability of our national currency is affected by this, the price of goods will increase,” Abdul Latif Nazari said.
Currently, 630 types of drugs are produced in the country. The participants in the expo also asked the government to seriously support them so that Afghanistan can be saved from dependence on foreign medicines.
ICRC expands activities in Afghanistan
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the organization’s activities in Afghanistan have increased since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021.
The organization’s officials made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday in Kandahar with local officials.
At the meeting, ICRC officials said they would work in coordination with the government.
They pointed out that these activities have been focused on health services, provision of healthy drinking water and also help to needy families.
“Some of our activities in Afghanistan are sustainable, such as services for the disabled, which have been going on for forty years,” said one of ICRC officials.
“Now, we have decided to cooperate with people in other sectors and we have continued this work in these two years.”
Kandahar officials meanwhile also asked the committee to cooperate more in the field of providing health services, and that the Islamic Emirate is ready for any kind of cooperation with this organization.
The Red Cross meanwhile has played an effective role in transporting and treating the wounded during conflicts and wars over the past four decades in Afghanistan. Now, that there is no more war in the country, this organization also wants to make changes in its activities
US Secretary of State signs MoU with Afghan Evac Coalition
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Afghan Evac Coalition to facilitate evacuation of Afghans who worked with the Americans during their military presence in Afghanistan.
Blinken, speaking at the signing ceremony, said that the United States is determined to relocate and resettle its Afghan partners.
“When President Biden brought an end to America’s longest conflict, he made a commitment that the United States would continue to relocate and resettle our Afghan partners. We are determined – I am determined – to fulfill that pledge, just as this group is,” Blinken said.
Afghan Evac is a coalition of more than 200 organizations working alongside the US Government to support Afghan relocation efforts.
“We’ve relocated more than 24,000 Afghans to the United States and third countries since September 2021. Overall, we have relocated more than 97,000 Afghans to the United States,” Blinken said.
“The Memorandum of Understanding that we will shortly sign will allow us to keep sharing information with one another, to coordinate our outreach to additional civil society partners, to guide our ongoing efforts to find more, and better, ways to serve our Afghan partners – both those already here, and those yet to come – and keep pace with their evolving needs,” Blinken said.
This comes as foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, recently said that countries should not evacuate Afghan cadres and professionals under the excuse of threat to their lives.
Construction underway on small hydroelectric dam in Kunar
The Ministry of Energy and Water of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said the construction of a small power dam has started in Kunar Province.
According to the ministry the dam will be constructed in Shamkar Village, Khas Kunar District, Kunar Province, at a cost of over 800,000 afghanis.
This dam will have the capacity to produce 15 kilowatts of electricity and it will be completed within two months, the ministry said.
