Domestic medicines expo opens in Kabul

An expo of domestically produced medicines and medical equipment was opened in Kabul on Tuesday.

At the opening ceremony of the expo, the head of the National Food and Drug Authority warned that companies should refrain from importing banned and low-quality drugs because it will affect local production.

“I ask the traders to stop smuggling. Those who smuggle medicines in bags should stop doing so for the sake of Allah. Have mercy over these people,” Abdulbari Omar said.

Deputy Minister of Economy also emphasized that if the import of low-quality medicines and its smuggling is stopped and domestic production is supported, Afghanistan will be on the road to self-sufficiency in terms of drug production.

“When one billion dollars of foreign currency is taken out of our country for the purchase of medicines, this has negative economic effects on the stability of our national currency. When the stability of our national currency is affected by this, the price of goods will increase,” Abdul Latif Nazari said.

Currently, 630 types of drugs are produced in the country. The participants in the expo also asked the government to seriously support them so that Afghanistan can be saved from dependence on foreign medicines.