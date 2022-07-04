IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2022)

Azizullah Fazli, the former head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), has been arrested by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) security forces, VOA reported Monday citing security sources.

A source at the Kabul Police Headquarters told VOA that Fazli had tried to enter the cricket board compound and declare himself the new chairman. The source said that cricket board security guards stopped him.

The security sources said Fazli had taken a fake letter of appointment from the IEA leader to the cricket board.

Sources said that after guards stopped him from entering, Fazli was arrested on the orders of the IEA’s Prime minister.

“Azizullah Fazli went to the cricket board with a fake appointment letter on Sunday. He was accompanied by armed men. The board’s guards stopped him and then fired shots in the air. He was arrested by order of the prime minister and is now detained,” a source told VOA.