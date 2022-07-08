Sport
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
Former South African first class cricketer Ryan Moran has been appointed as fielding coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.
Moran had previously worked as the fielding coach of West Indies and Afghanistan.
“ACB Name Ryan Maron as National Team’s Fielding Coach Former Cape Town First-Class cricketer Ryan Maron, who has the experience of working with Afghanistan back in 2015 & 2017, rejoins us as our national men’s team fielding coach,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, ACB is looking for a successor for head coach Graham Thorpe, who is still gravely ill and is unlikely to return to work in the near future, Cricketaddictor.com reported.
In his absence, Afghanistan has been led by local coach Raees Khan Ahmadzai on an interim basis. Thorpe, who joined the team in March of this year, was meant to join in the last week of April but was unable to do so.
ACB named the new fielding coach ahead of the national team’s tour to Ireland for five T20 Internationals in the first week of August.
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Azizullah Fazli, the former head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), has been arrested by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) security forces, VOA reported Monday citing security sources.
A source at the Kabul Police Headquarters told VOA that Fazli had tried to enter the cricket board compound and declare himself the new chairman. The source said that cricket board security guards stopped him.
The security sources said Fazli had taken a fake letter of appointment from the IEA leader to the cricket board.
Sources said that after guards stopped him from entering, Fazli was arrested on the orders of the IEA’s Prime minister.
“Azizullah Fazli went to the cricket board with a fake appointment letter on Sunday. He was accompanied by armed men. The board’s guards stopped him and then fired shots in the air. He was arrested by order of the prime minister and is now detained,” a source told VOA.
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan has been postponed again until next year, a Pakistani media outlet reported on Sunday.
The two countries were originally due to play three ODI matches in early September in 2021 in Sri Lanka, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the Afghanistan Cricket Board had requested the series be postponed.
Pakistan Cricket Board had said both boards would try to reschedule the series in 2022.
This time it has been postponed due to the busy schedule of the Pakistan team, Geo News reported citing unidentified sources.
According to reports, the series will now not be possible until April next year.
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Monday fixtures for the eighth edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5 in Kabul.
Eight star national players will be retained by their SCL teams, including Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran.
In the players’ draft for the tournament, conducted on June 10, a total of 142 players, national and uncapped, were drafted in five categories by the franchises, now numbering eight after the addition of two new franchises.
The players retained ahead of the draft were Rashid for Band-e-Amir Dragons; Gurbaz for Kabul Eagles, the defending champions; Najibullah Zadran for Speenghar Tigers; Mohammad Shahzad for Mis Ainak Knights; Darwish Rasooli for Amo Sharks and Samiullah Shinwari for Bost Defenders.
Two new teams, Pamir Zalmi and Hindukush Stars, picked Shapoor Zadran and Hamid Hassan as their retained players respectively.
Of these players, Shahzad was retained in the highest category, Icon, as were ten others: Mohammad Nabi (Kabul Eagles), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Bost Defenders), Hashmatullah Shahidi (Pamir Zalmi), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Hindukush Stars), Usman Ghani (Speenghar Tigers), Hazratullah Zazai (Hindukush Stars), Asghar Afghan (Mis Ainak Knights), Karim Janat (Band-e-Amir Dragons), Ihsanullah Janat (Amo Sharks) and Noor Ali Zadran (Pamir Zalmi).
In addition, two players have been drafted in the Diamond category by each franchise, three in Platinum, four in Golden, and six in the Silver category.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement that “it’s fine to note that the SCL2022 is expected to be conducted from July 15 to August 2 in Kabul”.
Kabul Eagles beat Mis Ainak Knights in the final the last time the tournament was played, in 2020, making it their second title, after 2016. Mis Ainak Knights and Speenghar Tigers have also each won the tournament twice, while Band-e-Amir Dragons have won it once.
