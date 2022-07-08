Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach

(Last Updated On: July 8, 2022)

Former South African first class cricketer Ryan Moran has been appointed as fielding coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.

Moran had previously worked as the fielding coach of West Indies and Afghanistan.

“ACB Name Ryan Maron as National Team’s Fielding Coach Former Cape Town First-Class cricketer Ryan Maron, who has the experience of working with Afghanistan back in 2015 & 2017, rejoins us as our national men’s team fielding coach,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, ACB is looking for a successor for head coach Graham Thorpe, who is still gravely ill and is unlikely to return to work in the near future, Cricketaddictor.com reported.

In his absence, Afghanistan has been led by local coach Raees Khan Ahmadzai on an interim basis. Thorpe, who joined the team in March of this year, was meant to join in the last week of April but was unable to do so.

ACB named the new fielding coach ahead of the national team’s tour to Ireland for five T20 Internationals in the first week of August.