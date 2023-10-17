Latest News
IEA delegation to travel to China for Belt and Road meeting
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says an Islamic Emirate delegation, headed by the acting minister, traveled to China on Monday to take part in the third meeting of the One Belt One Road initiative.
Abdulsalam Javad Akhundzadah, the ministry’s spokesman, said the minister, Nuruddin Azizi, will attend the meeting and hold talks with Chinese officials and business owners in a bid to get them to invest in Afghanistan.
Akhundzadah said: “An important and vital issue for Afghanistan is the issue of connecting Afghanistan directly to China through the Wakhan Corridor, and in this regard, the minister will talk with them and try to open this road to Afghanistan as soon as possible.”
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the One Belt One Road initiative, also known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is very important for Afghanistan, and if Afghanistan secures this billion dollar road project, the country’s economy will grow rapidly and economic relations between the two countries will expand.
“This is a very close and short road” to China, with the potential to transport a huge amount of cargo in a short time, said Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the chamber.
With a road connecting China and Afghanistan, “the volume of trade between Afghanistan and China could total up to $3 billion,” said Alokozai.
Experts also say that Afghanistan should try to be included in the BRI so that it can play a role in the country’s economic growth. Experts have also said the two countries need a direct railway link.
IEA calls on Turkey to stop deporting Afghans and to give them jobs instead
Acting minister of refugees and repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani has asked Ankara to provide job opportunities for Afghan refugees instead of deporting them and to ease conditions for Afghanistan’s diplomatic attachés in the country, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Haqqani met with Cenk Unal, the Turkish Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul for discussions. At the meeting, Haqqani also said there is a need to arrange a joint mechanism between the two countries for Afghans who want to return to the country.
The ministry quoted Cenk Ünal as having said at the meeting that he would share the issues raised with the authorities of his country.
Iran sends 200 billion Rials in aid to Afghanistan’s quake victims
Iran’s Embassy in Kabul says the Iranian Red Crescent Society has sent 200 billion Rials ($4.7 million) worth of humanitarian aid to the earthquake-affected areas of Afghanistan.
The embassy said Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that the aid was sent to Afghanistan in two stages.
Over 43,000 people directly affected by earthquakes in western Afghanistan: UN
More than 43,000 people have been directly affected by the recent earthquakes across Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday.
OCHA said in its update that Injil district is the worst-affected district, accounting for 53 percent of people affected.
In total, about 1,500 people have died, and a further 2,000 injured, according to the report.
Daniel Peter Endres, acting UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, described the situation there as “a race against time” for aid organisations to deliver assistance before the onset of winter.
“These earthquakes have struck some of the most vulnerable communities in Afghanistan, they have already been grappling with decades of conflicts and under development,” he said.
“The affected communities have little resilience to cope with the multiple and simultaneous shocks, and especially with the cold winter coming, when households have limited food resources and are most constrained in capacity.”
Nightly temperatures have dipped considerably, he said, noting that many whose homes were damaged are sleeping outside, afraid their dwellings might collapse completely.
