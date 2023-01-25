IEA: Education is essential for every Afghan

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2023)

The Ministry of Education, said on Tuesday on the occasion of World Education Day, that education is necessary for every Afghan and that the ministry is committed to providing quality education services in the country.

According to a statement, the ministry called on the world not to leave Afghanistan alone in the field of education and to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in providing educational services.

The Ministry of Education pointed out that despite economic sanctions, it has kept 19,000 schools and 13,000 religious schools open in Afghanistan, and two and a half million girls go to school.

Meanwhile, the US State Department and the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have said that Afghan women and girls are deprived of the right to education.

“We call for the rights of all Afghan girls and women to be restored without delay. This war against girls and women in Afghanistan must stop, because every child, every adult has the right to education,” said Audrey Azouly, the general director of UNESCO.

Students also demand the immediate reopening of schools and universities.

“Our request from the Islamic Emirate, as a female student, is to open schools and universities as soon as possible so that we are given the right that God himself has given to men and women,” Asieh Mohammadi, a student, said.

Experts say that access to education is a basic and human right of every member of society and this right should not be taken away.

“Many promises were made. There were promises in Norway, Doha and Moscow. Lately, the spokesman of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) promised in Turkey that schools would be opened very soon, but after that, we saw that not only girls’ schools were not opened, but universities were also closed for girls,” said Mohammad Asif Nang, the former deputy of the Ministry of Education.