IEA: Education is essential for every Afghan
The Ministry of Education, said on Tuesday on the occasion of World Education Day, that education is necessary for every Afghan and that the ministry is committed to providing quality education services in the country.
According to a statement, the ministry called on the world not to leave Afghanistan alone in the field of education and to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in providing educational services.
The Ministry of Education pointed out that despite economic sanctions, it has kept 19,000 schools and 13,000 religious schools open in Afghanistan, and two and a half million girls go to school.
Meanwhile, the US State Department and the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have said that Afghan women and girls are deprived of the right to education.
“We call for the rights of all Afghan girls and women to be restored without delay. This war against girls and women in Afghanistan must stop, because every child, every adult has the right to education,” said Audrey Azouly, the general director of UNESCO.
Students also demand the immediate reopening of schools and universities.
“Our request from the Islamic Emirate, as a female student, is to open schools and universities as soon as possible so that we are given the right that God himself has given to men and women,” Asieh Mohammadi, a student, said.
Experts say that access to education is a basic and human right of every member of society and this right should not be taken away.
“Many promises were made. There were promises in Norway, Doha and Moscow. Lately, the spokesman of the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) promised in Turkey that schools would be opened very soon, but after that, we saw that not only girls’ schools were not opened, but universities were also closed for girls,” said Mohammad Asif Nang, the former deputy of the Ministry of Education.
IEA building strong Islamic army: COAS
The Chief of Army Staff Fasihuddin Fitrat of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Tuesday efforts are ongoing to build a regular and strong Islamic army.
During the graduation ceremony of forces from a training program, Fitrat said that the IEA has focused on building an army that is armed with the weapon of faith and belief, because the forces of the Islamic Emirate achieved victory against the invaders with this weapon.
He also asked the graduates to be committed to serving the people and the country with sincerity.
“The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate is committed to its promise of creating a strong and orderly army. There have been efforts in this regard and efforts are ongoing. The Islamic Emirate has always tried to build an army that is armed with the weapons of faith and belief. The forces of the Islamic Emirate won against the world’s superpower because they were armed with the power of faith,” Fitrat said.
He also said that the obedience of the forces to their leader has been a secret of the victory of the Islamic Emirate against the superpower of the world. “In order to keep the Islamic system stable, we must continue to obey,” Fitrat added.
The training program of the Ministry of National Defense’s Directorate of Communications took three months and 35 people participated in it.
Baradar meets with top UN humanitarian official
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, met with Martin Griffiths, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, on Wednesday where a number of issues were discussed.
During the meeting, Baradar Akhund said that with the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in addition to the elimination of drug cultivation and corruption, progress has been made in several development areas.
He went on to say that security is very important for the development and self-sufficiency of a country, and fortunately, the overall security has been restored in Afghanistan.
During his speech, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations said that they appreciate and support the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in providing security, general amnesty, ending corruption, treating drug addicts and other achievements.
He added that the situation in Afghanistan has changed, and Afghans now have better prospects for the future than they did 40 years ago. According to Martin Griffiths, the international community is willing to interact and maintain bilateral relations with the Islamic Emirate to solve the problems of Afghanistan.
Currently, the best opportunity for this interaction has been provided and many problems have been solved, he said.
In conclusion, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund thanked the United Nations for the humanitarian aid being provided to Afghanistan, and said that in order to develop its country the Islamic Emirate has eliminated all the problems that the international community had concerns about.
“It is time for the international community to play a constructive role for a self-sufficient and prosperous Afghanistan,” he said.
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Pakistan, discusses recent developments
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistani Envoy to Afghanistan says that Russia’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov is in Pakistan for talks with officials on recent developments in the region.
Sadiq said on Twitter on Tuesday that him and Kabulov had also discussed the need for closer cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad. He praised Kabulov for his insight and clear vision and described him as a remarkably well-informed diplomat.
Prior to visiting Pakistan, Kabulov visited Afghanistan and met with the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan had earlier in the week said in a series of Tweets, that Kabulov met with foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi – and had emphasized that, unlike Western governments, Russia does not criticize the Islamic Emirate.
The deputy spokesperson further added that Kabulov stated the country wants to see economic development and stability in Afghanistan and does not criticize the ruling authorities or interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.
