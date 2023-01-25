IEA building strong Islamic army: COAS

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2023)

The Chief of Army Staff Fasihuddin Fitrat of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Tuesday efforts are ongoing to build a regular and strong Islamic army.

During the graduation ceremony of forces from a training program, Fitrat said that the IEA has focused on building an army that is armed with the weapon of faith and belief, because the forces of the Islamic Emirate achieved victory against the invaders with this weapon.

He also asked the graduates to be committed to serving the people and the country with sincerity.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate is committed to its promise of creating a strong and orderly army. There have been efforts in this regard and efforts are ongoing. The Islamic Emirate has always tried to build an army that is armed with the weapons of faith and belief. The forces of the Islamic Emirate won against the world’s superpower because they were armed with the power of faith,” Fitrat said.

He also said that the obedience of the forces to their leader has been a secret of the victory of the Islamic Emirate against the superpower of the world. “In order to keep the Islamic system stable, we must continue to obey,” Fitrat added.

The training program of the Ministry of National Defense’s Directorate of Communications took three months and 35 people participated in it.