IEA establishes national procurement commission

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday announced the establishment of the National Procurement Commission.

Office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said in a statement that the commission was established based on the decree of IEA Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The commission is led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

It aims to maintain transparency, offer efficient services, resolve and coordinate issues with procurement, the statement said.

Ministers of finance and economy and head of the administrative of the prime minister are members of the commission.

The first meeting of the commission will take place on December 13.