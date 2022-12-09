IEA has imposed no restrictions on media in Afghansitan: deputy minister

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has imposed no restrictions on the media outlets in the country, deputy minister of information and culture said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, deputy minister of information and culture for broadcasting, said that media outlets can operate in the country, but should not violate the Islamic principles.

He said that the way the West defines freedom of speech cannot apply in an Islamic country.

“Broadcasting something against Islamic values, national interests and Afghanistan’s culture and tradition is not freedom of speech,” Farahi said.

On the issue of female presenters required to cover their faces, Farahi said that wearing hijab is a Sharia rule, and it applies to all women.

“Hijab is not only for women who appear in the media, it is for all women in the country. A woman going to the market should also wear hijab,” Farahi said.

The official admitted that there were some issues between the media and IEA in the early days of the government, but they are now reslved. He said that no journalist has been arrested or tortured for his work.

This comes as the United Nations Assistanee Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said last month that it recorded human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters since IEA takeover in August last year.

IEA has rejected the report.