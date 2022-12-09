Latest News
IEA has imposed no restrictions on media in Afghansitan: deputy minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has imposed no restrictions on the media outlets in the country, deputy minister of information and culture said.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, deputy minister of information and culture for broadcasting, said that media outlets can operate in the country, but should not violate the Islamic principles.
He said that the way the West defines freedom of speech cannot apply in an Islamic country.
“Broadcasting something against Islamic values, national interests and Afghanistan’s culture and tradition is not freedom of speech,” Farahi said.
On the issue of female presenters required to cover their faces, Farahi said that wearing hijab is a Sharia rule, and it applies to all women.
“Hijab is not only for women who appear in the media, it is for all women in the country. A woman going to the market should also wear hijab,” Farahi said.
The official admitted that there were some issues between the media and IEA in the early days of the government, but they are now reslved. He said that no journalist has been arrested or tortured for his work.
This comes as the United Nations Assistanee Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said last month that it recorded human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters since IEA takeover in August last year.
IEA has rejected the report.
Latest News
2,000 kg drugs destroyed in Zabul
Local officials in Zabul say 2,000 kilograms of drugs seized recently were torched and destroyed in the southern Afghan province.
The drugs had been seized at a security checkpoint while being transported in Shah Joy district, said Abdul Sattar, head of operations at counter-narcotics department of Zabul.
He said that one person was arrested in connection with the smuggling of the drugs, and was referred for prosecution.
In a major crackdown on illegal practices in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader in April issued a decree banning the cultivation of poppies.
The decree stated that in addition to this, usage, transportation, trade, export and import of all types of narcotics are strictly banned.
Business
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
The government of Pakistan, facing gas shortage as winter sets in, has worked out a plan to import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) overland from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan, Pakistan Today reported on Thursday.
The customs office in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, after consultations with stakeholders, sent a plan to the Federal Board of Revenue to import LPG across the Chaman border, the paper said, citing sources. The federal government is ready to take the big step of importing LPG from Turkmenistan and will allow entry of tanker trucks, the sources said.
Afghan haulers plan to drive empty Pakistani tanker trucks across the Chaman border to the border with Turkmenistan in Torghuni to fill them with LPG. They will then drive back to Chaman and hand the trucks over to Pakistani haulers, who will deliver the gas to the point of destination in Pakistan, according to the report.
The documents cited by Pakistan Today lay out three plans: immediate, short-term and long-term. Under the first, imports will begin immediately, while the short-term plan will require six to eight months and the long-term plan, which calls for setting up a station to load LPG into Pakistani fuel trucks, will take one year.
Latest News
Refugees minister visits Panjshir province
The minister of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) has traveled to Panjshir province and met with Mohammad Mohsen Hashemi, the governor of Panjshir, and other officials of government departments, institutions and influential people of this province.
On the trip to Panjshir province on Thursday and visiting the officials of this province, Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, minister of refugees, said that the Islamic Emirate has no enmity with any ethnic or linguistic group.
He said that fighting in the past was to free the country from occupation, which has now ended.
At this meeting, Haqqani, while congratulating the victory of the Islamic Emirate and the consolidation of the Islamic system, asked the people and officials of Panjshir to continue living together with the spirit of brotherhood, friendship, intimacy and confidence.
He also emphasized that the enmity, war and struggle were for the consolidation of the Islamic system, providing security, defending the territorial integrity and ending the occupation, and with the consolidation of the Islamic system, there is no reason for enmity among Afghans.
The minister of refugees thanked the donor institutions for their cooperation and asked them for more assistance in the whole country, especially for the residents of Panjshir, and emphasized that the survey and distribution should be done in understanding and coordination with the MoRR and relevant departments.
He also visited Panjshir Immigrant Affairs Department and gave the necessary instructions to prevent corruption and solve the problems of returnees and displaced people.
2,000 kg drugs destroyed in Zabul
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Refugees minister visits Panjshir province
IEA has imposed no restrictions on media in Afghansitan: deputy minister
COVID disruptions led to 63,000 more malaria deaths: WHO
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
Tahawol: IEA welcomes India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Saar: Afghanistan-Russia relations discussed
Tahawol: US envoy’s meeting with IEA defense minister discussed
Saar: Uzbekistan’s policy on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: New Delhi hosting India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Trending
-
Balkh4 days ago
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan gives over $106 million in aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Migration to Germany to hit 1.2 million in 2022: report
-
COVID-194 days ago
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of US COVID relief money
-
Sport5 days ago
Saturday’s Matches: Lionel Messi plays in 1,000th career match
-
COVID-194 days ago
Scientist involved with Wuhan lab says COVID has been ‘biggest cover up in history’
-
Latest News1 day ago
Attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA defense minister’s trip to UAE discussed