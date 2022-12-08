IEA officials should communicate with the people: Stanikzai

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Political Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, has called on officials not to isolate themselves and instead communicate with the people in order to help resolve problems.

Introducing the new governor of Kabul at a ceremony on Thursday, Stanikzai said that every Afghan has the right to participate in politics, economy and other affairs of the country.

“Whenever a ruler, governor, minister, prime minister… are in contact with the people, they can solve people’s problems and provide justice,” said Stanikzai.

He once again emphasized the need to reopen girls’ schools and said that progress in the country is not possible without the acquisition of knowledge and education.

“For now, the people are our nation; people need our kindness and love; we must improve people’s economy and remove poverty and open the gates of education to them,” he said.

He also asked the political opponents of the Islamic Emirate who are abroad to return to the country because, he stated, every Afghan has the right to participate in political and economic processes.

Meanwhile, a number of officials of the Islamic Emirate called the appointments and changes in the system “a principle of governance” and said that Mohammad Qasim Khalid was appointed to the position of governor of Kabul based on the suggestion of the leader of the Islamic Emirate.

“This is a very big responsibility and I ask the officials of the Islamic Emirate to help me in advancing this position,” said Khalid.

In less than three months, this is the second governor to be appointed to the post. Previously, Khalid was the deputy minister of Refugees and Repatriation.