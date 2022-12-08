Connect with us

IEA officials should communicate with the people: Stanikzai

29 mins ago

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Political Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, has called on officials not to isolate themselves and instead communicate with the people in order to help resolve problems.

Introducing the new governor of Kabul at a ceremony on Thursday, Stanikzai said that every Afghan has the right to participate in politics, economy and other affairs of the country.

“Whenever a ruler, governor, minister, prime minister… are in contact with the people, they can solve people’s problems and provide justice,” said Stanikzai.

He once again emphasized the need to reopen girls’ schools and said that progress in the country is not possible without the acquisition of knowledge and education.

“For now, the people are our nation; people need our kindness and love; we must improve people’s economy and remove poverty and open the gates of education to them,” he said.

He also asked the political opponents of the Islamic Emirate who are abroad to return to the country because, he stated, every Afghan has the right to participate in political and economic processes.

Meanwhile, a number of officials of the Islamic Emirate called the appointments and changes in the system “a principle of governance” and said that Mohammad Qasim Khalid was appointed to the position of governor of Kabul based on the suggestion of the leader of the Islamic Emirate.

“This is a very big responsibility and I ask the officials of the Islamic Emirate to help me in advancing this position,” said Khalid.

In less than three months, this is the second governor to be appointed to the post. Previously, Khalid was the deputy minister of Refugees and Repatriation.

Kabul municipality defends enlarged map on model globe

10 hours ago

December 8, 2022

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

The Kabul Municipality has defended its decision to “zoom in” on the map of Afghanistan in its newest city showpiece – a model globe of the earth.

In a video message, the municipality said it was a wholly service delivery facility and was totally non-political.

This comes after widespread criticism was launched against the municipality for having enlarged the map of Afghanistan on the globe – thereby covering borderlines of neighboring countries.

Critics accused the municipality of not respecting the borders.

The Municipality of Kabul however said the globe was not meant to be anything other than a feature.

“Our goal for it has been to make the map of Afghanistan slightly “zoomed in” and prominent. There is no political goal in this regard.” Kabul Municipality said.

“Such criticism definitely cannot question the will of Kabul Municipality to beautify the city and implement development plans,” the institution said.

The model globe was recently erected in the Dahan-e-Bagh area of Kabul.

Yaqoob Mujahid calls on ‘all Afghans’ to help develop the country

11 hours ago

December 8, 2022

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

On Wednesday, the 4th day of his visit to the UAE, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s defense minister, Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, met with a group of Afghans in Dubai and after listening to their problems, said the IEA would try to resolve their issues with the local authorities.

Speaking at a gathering of Afghans in the UAE, Mujahid said Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans and every Afghan should take responsibility for developing their homeland at this critical juncture.

Senior IEA member Anas Haqqani, who was also at the event in Dubai, said that colonial propaganda has divided Afghans.

“As a result of colonial propaganda, foreigners had separated us & you, but we & you are members of the same being, we are not separated,” Haqqani told the participants.

Haqqani added “Let’s accept each other, neutralize the conspiracies of foreigners & join hands for the prosperity & progress of the country”.

Attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled

13 hours ago

December 8, 2022

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

Customs authorities at Torkham border foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition from Afghanistan into Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

An official who displayed the weapons said that action was taken after they received a tip-off and stopped a loaded truck with registration No. E-3657 as it crossed the border. He said the truck was loaded with pomegranates being exported from Afghanistan.

The customs chief said the collector appraisement official for Peshawar, Amjadur Rehman and his team searched the truck and recovered 16 US-made automatic firearms and ammunition. The arms were concealed in hidden cavities in the truck.

Muhammad Salim said that the driver of the truck fled from the scene. However, they launched an investigation. He said the seized arms are banned in Pakistan and could be used in terrorism related incidents.

