Connect with us

Latest News

Kabul municipality defends enlarged map on model globe

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

The Kabul Municipality has defended its decision to “zoom in” on the map of Afghanistan in its newest city showpiece – a model globe of the earth.

In a video message, the municipality said it was a wholly service delivery facility and was totally non-political.

This comes after widespread criticism was launched against the municipality for having enlarged the map of Afghanistan on the globe – thereby covering borderlines of neighboring countries.

Critics accused the municipality of not respecting the borders.

The Municipality of Kabul however said the globe was not meant to be anything other than a feature.

“Our goal for it has been to make the map of Afghanistan slightly “zoomed in” and prominent. There is no political goal in this regard.” Kabul Municipality said.

“Such criticism definitely cannot question the will of Kabul Municipality to beautify the city and implement development plans,” the institution said.

The model globe was recently erected in the Dahan-e-Bagh area of Kabul.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Yaqoob Mujahid calls on ‘all Afghans’ to help develop the country

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 8, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

On Wednesday, the 4th day of his visit to the UAE, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s defense minister, Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, met with a group of Afghans in Dubai and after listening to their problems, said the IEA would try to resolve their issues with the local authorities.

Speaking at a gathering of Afghans in the UAE, Mujahid said Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans and every Afghan should take responsibility for developing their homeland at this critical juncture.

Senior IEA member Anas Haqqani, who was also at the event in Dubai, said that colonial propaganda has divided Afghans.

“As a result of colonial propaganda, foreigners had separated us & you, but we & you are members of the same being, we are not separated,” Haqqani told the participants.

Haqqani added “Let’s accept each other, neutralize the conspiracies of foreigners & join hands for the prosperity & progress of the country”.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 8, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

Customs authorities at Torkham border foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition from Afghanistan into Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

An official who displayed the weapons said that action was taken after they received a tip-off and stopped a loaded truck with registration No. E-3657 as it crossed the border. He said the truck was loaded with pomegranates being exported from Afghanistan.

The customs chief said the collector appraisement official for Peshawar, Amjadur Rehman and his team searched the truck and recovered 16 US-made automatic firearms and ammunition. The arms were concealed in hidden cavities in the truck.

Muhammad Salim said that the driver of the truck fled from the scene. However, they launched an investigation. He said the seized arms are banned in Pakistan and could be used in terrorism related incidents.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Nearly 900,000 children in Afghanistan suffer from excessive weight loss

Published

1 day ago

on

December 7, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2022)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that it urgently needs help to treat children and deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, UNICEF announced that about 875,000 children in Afghanistan suffer from excessive weight loss. The children’s charity says it needs help to treat children and prevent further malnutrition in 2023.

On the other hand, UNICEF announced on Tuesday through a humanitarian appeal that children are facing a historic confluence of crises around the world.

The agency has requested $10.3 billion for 2023 to address the plight of 110 million children worldwide.

Recently, the United Nations announced that 97 percent of the Afghan population lives below the poverty line.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!