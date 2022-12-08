Kabul municipality defends enlarged map on model globe

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2022)

The Kabul Municipality has defended its decision to “zoom in” on the map of Afghanistan in its newest city showpiece – a model globe of the earth.

In a video message, the municipality said it was a wholly service delivery facility and was totally non-political.

This comes after widespread criticism was launched against the municipality for having enlarged the map of Afghanistan on the globe – thereby covering borderlines of neighboring countries.

Critics accused the municipality of not respecting the borders.

The Municipality of Kabul however said the globe was not meant to be anything other than a feature.

“Our goal for it has been to make the map of Afghanistan slightly “zoomed in” and prominent. There is no political goal in this regard.” Kabul Municipality said.

“Such criticism definitely cannot question the will of Kabul Municipality to beautify the city and implement development plans,” the institution said.

The model globe was recently erected in the Dahan-e-Bagh area of Kabul.