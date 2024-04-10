Latest News
IEA leader adamant all issues to be resolved within framework of Islam
In his pre-recorded speech during Eid prayers in Kandahar, the leader of the Islamic Emirate once again emphasized the implementation of Islamic rules in the country and said that the IEA is ready to resolve problems with the world within the framework of Islam.
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada said those who criticize the IEA for implementing Islamic Sharia law in Afghanistan want to disrespect Islamic laws because the Islamic Emirate does not compromise on Islam and Sharia law.
He said they are ready to resolve the problems with the world but only within the circle of Islam. He said they will not compromise on Islam in any way and will not take a single step backwards.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate advised IEA officials to be aware of conspiracies by enemies of the country who are trying to defeat the Islamic Emirate through divisiveness and propaganda.
Referring to the general amnesty, Akhundzada said the West and the United States called them terrorists, but if they were terrorists, they would have killed those who had fought them during the war. He said they did not do so, and even those who had caused them physical and financial losses were also forgiven.
Interior Ministry reports 200,000 security force members
The Ministry of Interior says the number of security forces now totals almost 200,000.
Abdulmateen Qani, the ministry’s spokesman said there are also almost 2,000 police women.
Qani said the number of security forces in the framework of this ministry was enough; but emphasized that if there is a need to increase the number of police, youths will be recruited.
Residents have meanwhile called on the ministry to work on efforts to distribute uniforms and on the interaction of security force members with the public and on increasing skill standards of security forces.
In addition to the IEA recruits, there is also a large number of military personnel from the previous government who continue to work within the new security structures.
In Eid message, Prime Minister calls on Afghans to return home
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) held their Eid prayers at the ARG in Kabul on Wednesday, in the presence of high-ranking officials.
Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund said in his Eid message, read out to those present, that Afghans living abroad should return home and make use of opportunities available.
He also said Afghans are able to celebrate Eid in a country that’s secure and free from the occupation of foreigners.
However, he urged the people to remember families of martyrs and orphans, and called on the security institutions to ensure security is maintained.
The deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, also addressed the session and emphasized the need for unity among Muslims around the world.
The second deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said in his speech that he hopes the Islamic system remains stable in the country and that eventually Afghanistan will be able to compete with the world and the region as a progressive and civilized country.
At another Eid prayer event, at Sapidar Palace, the political deputy prime minister Maulawi Abdul Kabir performed prayers with a group of acting ministers and foreign diplomats.
On the sidelines of this ceremony, Kabir met with a number of diplomats. He said the IEA wants good relations with all countries around the world, especially Islamic countries, because they share religious, political and cultural commonalities, and these commonalities need to be strengthened.
Hanafi says it’s time the international community recognizes Afghanistan
The administrative deputy prime minister of Afghanistan has called on the international community to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate.
Abdulsalam Hanafi said Afghanistan’s diplomatic relations will expand this year and that some countries have shown interest in resuming relations.
Hanafi meanwhile denied the presence of armed groups in the country and said in the past three years, Afghans played no role in security incidents in the country but that citizens of some neighboring countries were involved.
In an interview with Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA), Hanafi, asked the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate and give Afghanistan the right to be an official member of the international community.
“Afghanistan people live in security, everyone’s rights are guaranteed. Therefore, the international community should recognize Afghanistan, the inalienable rights of Afghanistan should be given to the Afghan government, this is the right of the Afghan people, and it is a national and international right,” said Hanafi.
Regarding claims about the presence of armed groups in the country, he said every village in Afghanistan is ruled by the IEA and that no armed groups are active and engaged in military activities.
According to him, border security has been stepped up and numerous security mechanisms have been implemented.
He also mentioned the attacks and security incidents that have taken place in the last three years and said Afghans were not involved, but that the citizens of some neighboring countries were involved.
Hanafi said: “In some incidents that happened in the last three years, brothers were targeted, or explosions occurred in mosques, or some anti-security incident took place in public places. Investigations have shown that they were not Afghans, and some citizens of neighboring countries are involved.”
Hanafi called the fight against narcotics and administrative corruption the biggest achievement of the Islamic Emirate and stated that the national budget is also covered by domestic revenue, while in the past 70 percent of the budget was provided by foreigners.
According to him, the Islamic Emirate works in a transparent, professional and specialized manner for mining.
“You know that Afghanistan has many mineral resources and there are various mines in the country. With the provision of security, the mining work has started, transparency is important to us, we will not allow anyone to take the mine by force and extract it for themselves, there is no duty of respect for the irresponsible, and everyone is equal and accountable according to the law,” said Hanafi.
He also stated the general amnesty of August 2021 prevented revenge, because according to him, during negotiations, foreigners repeatedly told them that if the Islamic Emirate wins, there will be bloodshed in Afghanistan, but this did not happen and all were pardoned.
