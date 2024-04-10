Interior Ministry reports 200,000 security force members

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2024)

The Ministry of Interior says the number of security forces now totals almost 200,000.

Abdulmateen Qani, the ministry’s spokesman said there are also almost 2,000 police women.

Qani said the number of security forces in the framework of this ministry was enough; but emphasized that if there is a need to increase the number of police, youths will be recruited.

Residents have meanwhile called on the ministry to work on efforts to distribute uniforms and on the interaction of security force members with the public and on increasing skill standards of security forces.

In addition to the IEA recruits, there is also a large number of military personnel from the previous government who continue to work within the new security structures.