In Eid message, Prime Minister calls on Afghans to return home

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2024)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) held their Eid prayers at the ARG in Kabul on Wednesday, in the presence of high-ranking officials.

Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund said in his Eid message, read out to those present, that Afghans living abroad should return home and make use of opportunities available.

He also said Afghans are able to celebrate Eid in a country that’s secure and free from the occupation of foreigners.

However, he urged the people to remember families of martyrs and orphans, and called on the security institutions to ensure security is maintained.

The deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, also addressed the session and emphasized the need for unity among Muslims around the world.

The second deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said in his speech that he hopes the Islamic system remains stable in the country and that eventually Afghanistan will be able to compete with the world and the region as a progressive and civilized country.

At another Eid prayer event, at Sapidar Palace, the political deputy prime minister Maulawi Abdul Kabir performed prayers with a group of acting ministers and foreign diplomats.

On the sidelines of this ceremony, Kabir met with a number of diplomats. He said the IEA wants good relations with all countries around the world, especially Islamic countries, because they share religious, political and cultural commonalities, and these commonalities need to be strengthened.