Business
IEA leader issues new decree on development of trade and industry
Supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on Monday approving measures to boost trade, increase exports, establish sustainable and stable relations with neighboring and regional countries, as well as supporting and promoting the private sector and domestic production.
According to the decree, the ministries and relevant agencies are obliged to provide necessary facilities for trade in ports, transit points and highways, taking into account the commercial and economic interests of the country.
The decree also said that officials and employees of ministries and emirate agencies in the capital and provinces are obliged to treat the private sector well – in accordance with the applicable legal documents of the country and to avoid delay in the related proceedings.
Ministries and agencies are obliged to use the domestic products of the country as much as possible in accordance with the growth and self-sufficiency of the internal industries of the country, read the decree.
Business
Afghanistan sends 2,000 cartons of fresh grapes to Russia via Hairatan port
Officials from the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment said Saturday 2,000 cartons of fresh grapes has been exported to Russia via the Hairatan border crossing in the norther province of Afghanistan.
Asadullah Asadi, head of the chamber in Balkh said the grapes were sent overland on Saturday.
Asadi welcomed the increase in Afghanistan’s exports to neighboring countries and expressed his satisfaction with the opportunities provided for economic growth of the country.
He said traders will start exporting other fruits, through the same land port, in the near future including pomegranates and apples among other fruits.
The Hairatan dry port and border checkpoint sits along the Amu River which forms the border with neighboring Uzbekistan. The two countries are connected by the Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge, which is fast becoming a key trade route between Afghanistan and countries to the north.
Business
10 major projects underway for canals and dams across Afghanistan
Officials at the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) said Thursday during an accountability report that more than ten major projects involving canals and dams have been undertaken throughout the country.
According to officials, 125 water facility projects have been designed so far and plans are in place to attract investment, and legalize and implement practical measures for water supply projects in the country.
The ministry officials meanwhile added that the water shortage crisis in the capital is the result of years of irresponsibility.
“The Helmand River basin has experienced a severe drought, which is caused by global climate changes. The findings and research of world-renowned institutions also show that Afghanistan is one of the few countries that has suffered the most damage from climate change,” said Noman Nisar, Director General of Water Affairs.
In the energy sector, this ministry is still in three basic sections and has arranged five-year plans to expand and attract investment and adaptive plans that have been able to install solar energy production devices in Kunar, Bamiyan, Kunduz, Ghazni and Daikundi provinces, officials said.
The ministry has also signed agreements with Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to increase electricity.
The Energy Ministry said it has more than 411 new projects are underway, for which more than $3 billion dollars has been allocated by the Ministry of Finance to implement them.
Business
Grape, Honey and Fig Festival held in Herat
Farmers in Herat province this week showcased their grapes, honey and figs at a local expo which was organized by the local chamber of agriculture and livestock.
Herat’s department of agriculture and livestock said this year grapes and figs harvested were 40% and 80% less respectively due to the severe winter and the ongoing drought.
Farmers said that they hope to increase export opportunities but need cold storage facilities. They say currently they sell only to the domestic market, at very low prices.
This was the 7th annual grape, honey and fig festival in the province. The produce was displayed at 40 stalls.
Grape farmers said they expect to collectively harvest about 100,000 tons this year, despite the volume being substantially less than in the past.
IEA leader issues new decree on development of trade and industry
IEA rejects UN report on rights violations against former officials, forces
Arsenal hangs on with 10 men to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after Odegaard’s penalty
Children stranded in chair lift 900 feet above ground in northern Pakistan
Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack
Tahawol: Pakistan’s concern over terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Indonesia hosts 7th session of AFTF discussed
Tahawol: Efforts for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: OCHA’s claim over dead of its 30 workers in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA marks 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain
-
World4 days ago
Private jet crashes into motorbike and car in Malaysia, kills 10
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan appoints caretaker cabinet ahead of likely delayed elections
-
Business5 days ago
10 major projects underway for canals and dams across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 25,000 flights recorded across Afghanistan in past year
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Al-Qahtani, Otunbayeva’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister as relations thaw