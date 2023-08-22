IEA leader issues new decree on development of trade and industry

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2023)

Supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on Monday approving measures to boost trade, increase exports, establish sustainable and stable relations with neighboring and regional countries, as well as supporting and promoting the private sector and domestic production.

According to the decree, the ministries and relevant agencies are obliged to provide necessary facilities for trade in ports, transit points and highways, taking into account the commercial and economic interests of the country.

The decree also said that officials and employees of ministries and emirate agencies in the capital and provinces are obliged to treat the private sector well – in accordance with the applicable legal documents of the country and to avoid delay in the related proceedings.

Ministries and agencies are obliged to use the domestic products of the country as much as possible in accordance with the growth and self-sufficiency of the internal industries of the country, read the decree.