UN praises Afghan women entrepreneurs’ economic activities
Marking World Entrepreneurs Day, the UN said Monday that it supports Afghan women entrepreneurs across Afghanistan and hailed their initiative to create jobs and contribute to economic growth.
“On World Entrepreneurs Day, we praise the amazing Afghan women entrepreneurs we work with across the country. We are proudly supporting them and their drive to innovate, create jobs, participate and contribute to economic growth against all odds,” said UN Women Afghanistan on its X (formerly Twitter) page.
However, Afghan women entrepreneurs expressed concern, saying that the UN does not support them.
“The United Nations only has luxury offices, which costs a huge amount per month, but unfortunately, it does not support women in the slightest, and in such a situation, I personally, as an entrepreneur, expect the United Nations to cooperate with Afghan women entrepreneurs,” said Nafisa Danesh, a member of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, thousands of women entrepreneurs are investing in various sectors with the support of the government.
“Women’s Chamber of Commerce has 560 members. Across the country, about 8,000 Afghan women are actually active in various sectors of business, and their activities are mostly in seven sectors; handicraft sector, agriculture sector, health sector, service sector, food sector, industry sector and mining sector,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC.
“The presence of women in the investment and economic fields of the country can increase the food security of families and limit the scope of poverty in the country,” he added.
IEA leader issues new decree on development of trade and industry
Supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on Monday approving measures to boost trade, increase exports, establish sustainable and stable relations with neighboring and regional countries, as well as supporting and promoting the private sector and domestic production.
According to the decree, the ministries and relevant agencies are obliged to provide necessary facilities for trade in ports, transit points and highways, taking into account the commercial and economic interests of the country.
The decree also said that officials and employees of ministries and emirate agencies in the capital and provinces are obliged to treat the private sector well – in accordance with the applicable legal documents of the country and to avoid delay in the related proceedings.
Ministries and agencies are obliged to use the domestic products of the country as much as possible in accordance with the growth and self-sufficiency of the internal industries of the country, read the decree.
Afghanistan sends 2,000 cartons of fresh grapes to Russia via Hairatan port
Officials from the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment said Saturday 2,000 cartons of fresh grapes has been exported to Russia via the Hairatan border crossing in the norther province of Afghanistan.
Asadullah Asadi, head of the chamber in Balkh said the grapes were sent overland on Saturday.
Asadi welcomed the increase in Afghanistan’s exports to neighboring countries and expressed his satisfaction with the opportunities provided for economic growth of the country.
He said traders will start exporting other fruits, through the same land port, in the near future including pomegranates and apples among other fruits.
The Hairatan dry port and border checkpoint sits along the Amu River which forms the border with neighboring Uzbekistan. The two countries are connected by the Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge, which is fast becoming a key trade route between Afghanistan and countries to the north.
10 major projects underway for canals and dams across Afghanistan
Officials at the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) said Thursday during an accountability report that more than ten major projects involving canals and dams have been undertaken throughout the country.
According to officials, 125 water facility projects have been designed so far and plans are in place to attract investment, and legalize and implement practical measures for water supply projects in the country.
The ministry officials meanwhile added that the water shortage crisis in the capital is the result of years of irresponsibility.
“The Helmand River basin has experienced a severe drought, which is caused by global climate changes. The findings and research of world-renowned institutions also show that Afghanistan is one of the few countries that has suffered the most damage from climate change,” said Noman Nisar, Director General of Water Affairs.
In the energy sector, this ministry is still in three basic sections and has arranged five-year plans to expand and attract investment and adaptive plans that have been able to install solar energy production devices in Kunar, Bamiyan, Kunduz, Ghazni and Daikundi provinces, officials said.
The ministry has also signed agreements with Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to increase electricity.
The Energy Ministry said it has more than 411 new projects are underway, for which more than $3 billion dollars has been allocated by the Ministry of Finance to implement them.
