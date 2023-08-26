China interested in investing in Afghanistan car manufacturing sector

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2023)

The Afghanistan Industrialists Association (AIA) says that a number of Chinese investors have expressed interest in investing in the car manufacturing sector and making electric car batteries in Afghanistan.

AIA officials said this after participating in an international exhibition in China.

According to the officials of the association, Chinese investors have stated that if the banking problems between Afghanistan and China are resolved, they will invest in the manufacturing of cars and batteries for electric cars in Afghanistan.

“The officials of the automobile company said that if the banking problems between China and Afghanistan are resolved, they will soon open their representative office in Afghanistan and start their production and sales in this country,” Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of AIA, said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that investment opportunities in Afghanistan are favorable more than ever and foreign investors can invest.

“We have created facilities for all domestic and foreign investors in the investment sector, and we are trying to expand this process for the development of investment and economic activities,” Abdulsalam Javad Akhundazda, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.