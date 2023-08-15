IEA marks two years of regaining control of Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Tuesday that since regaining control of the country security has been restored and the country is run in accordance with Sharia.

According to a statement marking the two year anniversary of the IEA regaining control of the country, the Islamic Emirate said they successfully brought the war to an end.

“Now that overall security is ensured in the country, the entire territory of the country is managed under a single leadership, Islamic system is in place and everything is explained from the angle of Sharia.”

They added that “the conquest of Kabul proved once again that no one can control the proud nation of Afghanistan.”

The IEA stated that all “invaders” in the past have failed and that as the rulers of Afghanistan they will not allow occupiers “to threaten the independence and freedom of Afghanistan.”

The statement was issued marking the IEA’s victory day – the day the former republic government collapsed. It was on August 15, 2021 that former president Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the IEA seized control of Kabul.